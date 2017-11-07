Tuesday's HOT MIC

Good Tuesday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart Tokyo en route to Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea.

In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with troops from the United States and the Republic of Korea.

The President will then receive an operational briefing.

Later in the afternoon, the President and First Lady will participate in an arrival ceremony.

The President and the First Lady will then participate in a guest book signing.

The President will then have a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-In of the Republic of Korea, before having an expanded meeting.

Following the meetings, the President will walk with President Moon.

The President and the First Lady will then have tea and take photographs with President Moon.

The President will hold a joint press conference with President Moon.

In the evening, the President and the First Lady will attend a state dinner.

The latest on the Texas massacre

The most astonishing revelation about the Texas massacre is that the shooter was indeed prohibited from owning a gun, but the Air Force failed to transmit his criminal background to the NICS database that would have flagged and stopped his gun purchases. Absolutely mind-blowing. A Texas store who sold two guns to the shooter released a statement saying the shooter passed the required NICS background check.

Prior to the massacre, the shooter was engaged in a dispute with his in-laws and sent them threatening text messages. While in the USAF, the shooter was convicted of assaulting his wife and cracking his infant son's skull. Federal law prohibits firearm purchases by people convicted of domestic violence but that conviction has to PUT IN THE DAMN SYSTEM.

Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Antonio division, said there was nothing in the NCIC or two related databases that would have barred Kelley from legally buying any of three weapons police recovered from their investigation of the slayings.

One of the men was who gave chase to the shooter after he killed 26 people in the church is a certified NRA instructor. Looks like we have a narrative whiplash here: the left blamed the NRA for the shooting, like they always do, but the good guy with a gun who chased down the maniac and prevented further death and fatalities, is an NRA instructor. He told the media he was "scared to death" during the confrontation and chase.

Most of the church's membership has been wiped out. A surgeon who tried to save the lives of the wounded, details the gut-wrenching details of his medical efforts.

Ted Lieu D-CA stomped out of the moment of silence held for the massacre's victims. He said he "can't do this again" and went on to whine about gun control. We know he doesn't really care about the Texas Baptists killed in the attack, those are exactly the people the Democrat party demonizes: god-fearing, conservatives who "cling to guns and religion."

Gun idiot Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to share her "knowledge" about guns and tweeted out to the world that Texas doesn't require background checks for the purchase of AR-15s. She got this information from Mom's Demand fool Shannon Watts. Whenever we have a firearm incident that the media thinks can prop up their anti-gun cause, the dummies come out in force and prove they know nothing about the laws surrounding firearms. And it happens over and over again, the same people say the same lies. For the record, FEDERAL LAW requires background checks on firearm sales. Texas has to comply with the federal laws on firearms. All the states do.

Report: Comey sanitized his final report on Hillary's home-brewed server

Memos released to Congress yesterday show that former FBI Director James Comey watered-down his description of Hillary Clinton's conduct.

Originally Comey accused the former secretary of state of being “grossly negligent” in handling classified information in a draft dated May 2, 2016, but that was modified to claim that Clinton had been “extremely careless” in a draft dated June 10, 2016. Comey stuck to that modified language when he announced in July 2016 that there would be no charges against Clinton. Federal law states that gross negligence in handling the nation’s intelligence can be punished criminally with prison time or fines, according to The Hill, which first reported on the memos.

“There is evidence to support a conclusion that Secretary Clinton, and others, used the email server in a manner that was grossly negligent with respect to the handling of classified information,” one of Comey’s earliest drafts states.

I wonder why the change?

Trump campaign aide met with RUSSIAN officials

The unhinged sore losers are continuing with the desperate search for some evidence of a connection between RUSSIAN something-or-other and President Trump's presidential campaign. Campaign aide Carter Page testified before the House Intelligence Committee that while giving a speech in RUSSIA, he met with RUSSIAN deputy prime minster Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

Under questioning from Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee's senior Democrat, Page said he sent a memo to the Trump campaign stating that "Dvorkovich expressed strong support for Mr. Trump and a desire to work together toward devising better solutions in response to the vast range of current international problems." Page also told committee members that he told Jeff Sessions, who was then a U.S. senator and is now attorney general, and Sam Clovis, then the national co-chairman of Trump's campaign, that he was traveling to Moscow to make a speech at the New Economic School. It was on that trip that he met with the Russian officials. "I mentioned it briefly to Senator Sessions as I was walking out the door (of a Republican club on Capitol Hill)," Carter testified. "I forget the exact date, but it was the Thursday night before I flew to Moscow to give my speech. So I mentioned it to him in passing...as we were walking out the door."

Page's trip was "private" and was not campaign-related. House Intelligence Committee's village idiot Rep. Adam Schiff (D-UMBASS) said, "In his testimony, however, he was forced to acknowledge that he communicated with high level Russian officials while in Moscow, including one of Russia’s Deputy Prime Ministers. He also admitted notifying the fact of his meetings to his campaign supervisors." Schiff went on to say, Page "detailed his meetings with Russian government officials and others, and said that they provided him with insights and outreach that he was interested in sharing with the campaign."

And then what? Presto! COLLUSION?

Remember, the investigation is the role of RUSSIAN influence on the 2016 presidential election. It's not about talking to people in RUSSIA or RUSSIANS it's about actual interference with the election. We still don't have anything specific we can point to and say "this is what the RUSSIANS did in concert with the Trump campaign to interfere with the election."

Historical picture of the day:

Nancy and Ronald Reagan signal to well-wishers and supporters at the Century Plaza Hotel at night, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1984 in Los Angeles after Reagan was declared the winner in the 1984 presidential election against Democratic opponent Walter Mondale. (AP Photo)

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!