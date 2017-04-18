send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Tuesday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-04-18T01:58:13
chat comments

Introducing HOT MIC, PJ Media's new daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section.

We're introducing some new features today on HOT MIC. First, due to popular request, we've created a permanent URL that will take you directly to our daily liveblog. Be sure to bookmark this link so you can easily find us every day.

We've also decided to add the ability to comment on individual entries on HOT MIC. You'll now see a comment bubble on each post to the right of the contributor's name. Give it a try and let us know how you like it!

Editor's Choice
United Airlines Strikes Again
comments
British Leftist Essentially Said Jews Are Hitler
comments
Online Mom Friends Meet for the First Time in Emotional Video
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 