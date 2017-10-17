Tuesday's HOT MIC
Here is today's HOT MIC.
Good Tuesday morning.
I have a condensed version of the Briefing for you today.
Here is what's on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
- In the afternoon, the President will greet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece, meet with him, and have a working luncheon with him.
- The President and Prime Minister Tsipras will then hold a joint press conference.
- Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya.
- In the evening, the President will the depart the White House en route to the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. to give remarks to the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club Meeting.
- The President will then return to the White House.
Quote of the day: “I’ve got as many Republican fans as Democrats and I don’t want to make any of them mad at me, so I don’t play politics,” said Dolly Parton.
Historical picture of the day:
Other morsels:
North Korea says 'a nuclear war may break out any moment'
McCain slams 'half-baked, spurious nationalism' sweeping US in passionate speech
Comey drafted letter on Clinton email investigation before completing interviews, FBI confirms
Hillary Clinton breaks toe after falling down stairs during her London book tour
Gavin Polone on Harvey Weinstein and Who's to Blame: "Accomplices Must Be Exposed"
‘Beautiful Girls’ writer Scott Rosenberg says ‘everybody f--king knew’ about Harvey Weinstein
Trump says he’ll tell Bannon to stop picking on Mitch McConnell’s friends
Trump White House fed up with the Senate
UN Accused of ‘Blackmailing’ Israeli Telecomm Company to Cut Services to Jews
EPA head seeks to avoid settlements with green groups
U.S. police deaths on duty spiked in 2016: FBI
NFL to tackle protests as Trump decries 'disrespectful' players
Wisconsin governor tells NFL players to stop anthem protests
Schumer: Trump must withdraw drug czar pick
Explosive ‘60 Minutes’ investigation finds Congress and drug companies worked to cripple DEA’s ability to fight opioid abuse
HS marching band members walk off field during national anthem; spectators reportedly curse at them
Jesus minimized in new Museum of the Bible
WINE COUNTRY FIRE: Woman arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards, checkbooks from fire victims
NBC Fires ‘Today’ Editor Who Leaked Lawrence O’Donnell Video Freakout
Florida declares state of emergency ahead of Richard Spencer speech
Man with ‘Pornstar’ Tattoo Arrested for Assaulting, Groping Woman
Taliban claim deadly trio of attacks on Afghan police
7-Eleven Patron Busted In Nacho Cheese Attack
And that's all I've got now go beat back the angry mob!