In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive a National Security Council briefing.

The President will then receive his daily intelligence briefing.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with the National Economic Council.

The President will then meet with key members of Congress and his Administration regarding tax reform.

In the evening, the President will speak to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia by telephone.

Sessions to make DACA announcement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a press briefing on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. No other information about the briefing was provided and Sessions will not take questions following the event. It is widely believed that the administration will halt the program with a six month delay to allow Congress to take legislative action.

The DACA program is the result of an Obama administration policy that by-passed the appropriate legislative process.

“I have always believed DACA was a presidential overreach. However, I equally understand the plight of the Dream Act kids who - for all practical purposes - know no country other than America,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement Monday. “If President Trump makes this decision we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma," added Graham, who introduced legislation with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in July that would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Several Republicans have come out in support of the DACA children so Congress should have no problem enacting a legislative fix, although Obama's policy was the result of Congress refusing to pass a DACA-type program in the first place.

At least two state Attorneys General have threatened to sue the Trump administration if the program ends.

Attorneys General Bob Ferguson of Washington and Eric Schneiderman of New York issued statements today condemning the expected policy change, which Trump has been considering for months.

Developing...

Another hurricane: here comes Irma

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in Florida as category 4 hurricane Irma heads to the state.

The state of emergency has been issued for all of Florida’s 67 counties. Scott said that the state would “prepare for the worst and hope for the best” as Irma is expected to hit the state around Friday. The governor tweeted Monday that he urges "all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay alert to local weather and news and visit FLGetAPlan.com today to get prepared."

Emergency officials have said that the 140 mph Irma could dump 10 inches of rain on the state and unleash landslides and flash floods.

Other territories are in the path of Irma. Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands could see "life-threatening wind, storm surges and torrential rain " by Tuesday evening. If you live in the trajectory of the hurricane, pack up and get out!

Hillary Clinton-backed site purports to "help" readers understand the news

The new website Verrit "contextualizes noteworthy facts, stats, and quotes for politically engaged citizens." Because one thing we don't have, is enough outlets pushing a progressive political narrative on the public. The site's mantra reads: "Media for the 65.8 million" referring to the number of votes losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won.

Former Clinton advisor Peter Daou is the CEO of the new venture. Daou told Business Insider:

"We're in a time now where you just no longer trust anything that you’re reading," Daou said. "Facts are now in question. Reality is now in question."

"So we want to do something where we rigorously vet these facts and we actually stand by our research and put an authentication code on every fact that we put up," he added.

The "authentication code," according to Daou, who advised Clinton during her 2008 presidential run, links users to the original source of the content and provides necessary context, but he suggested there is a deeper urgency for a new kind of rigorous fact-checking in the era of the Trump administration.

Hillary Clinton quickly tweeted out support for the new venture.

Every major media outlet except Fox News, is busy pushing leftist propaganda and spin so if investors want to spend their money on another one, I say "good luck!"

Historical picture of the day:

Tiny robot helicopter caused a mild sensation at the opening of the Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, England, Sept. 5, 1976. The remote-controlled Westland Wisp spy-in-the-sky helicopter has been developed for army or police use for aerial surveillance. The plane can be equipped for transmitting television pictures back to base and is seen as a means of helping security forces patrolling border areas. The plane could also be of use in non-military roles such as fire-spotting and traffic watch duties. (AP Photo/Robert E. Dear)

Other morsels:

