Tuesday's HOT MIC
Good Tuesday Morning.
Here is what's on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.
- The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Yuma, Arizona.
- In the afternoon, the President will participate in a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection equipment.
- Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a meet and greet with Marines.
- The President will then depart Yuma, Arizona, en route to Phoenix, Arizona.
- In the evening, the President will participate in a Make America Great Again rally.
