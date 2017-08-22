send
PJ Media

Tuesday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-08-22T04:08:32
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

2017-08-22 07:45:15

Good Tuesday Morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

  • The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Yuma, Arizona.

  • In the afternoon, the President will participate in a tour of U.S. Customs and Border Protection equipment.

  • Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a meet and greet with Marines.

  • The President will then depart Yuma, Arizona, en route to Phoenix, Arizona.

  • In the evening, the President will participate in a Make America Great Again rally.

I have condensed version of the Morning Briefing for you today.

Historical Picture of the Day

A news vendor sets up his placards in a London street, on August 22, 1939, so that even those who ride by may read something of the international tension. (AP Photo)

Other Morsels:

Some remains found in search for missing crew on US warship, admiral says

Five key pieces of Trump's Afghanistan plan

'The next 9/11 will be your fault': Lindsey Graham delivers warning to naysayers against Trump's plan

Bannon’s Breitbart tears into Trump after Afghanistan speech

These graphs show how much Americans were freaking out about vision loss after the eclipse

Here’s how to tell if the solar eclipse ruined your vision

Feds: Texas man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue

US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives in Baghdad

Steve Mnuchin's wife got into a bizarre war of words with a commenter on Instagram

Tensions flare at Charlottesville City Council meeting

Trump administration dismisses climate change advisory panel

USS McCain suffered steering malfunction: report 

Robert De Niro slams Trump as a ‘flat-out blatant racist’

Breasts, diamonds, fabric softener are among things millennials have no interest in

Two Kennedys arrested after wild party in Cape Cod

Man forced to sit in someone else’s pee for 11-hour flight: report

‘You’re hot, man!’: woman arrested after allegedly groping, hitting on cop

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!

 

