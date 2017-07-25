Tuesday's HOT MIC

Good Tuesday Morning.

This seems important

Wow.

A United States Navy spy plane had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into a Chinese fighter jet that suddenly pulled up in front of the American plane in contested skies above the East China Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon said. Two Chinese fighter planes intercepted the Navy EP-3 surveillance plane, approaching at high speeds from beneath the American plane, said Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman. When the planes were only a few hundred feet apart, one of the Chinese planes slowed down and flew directly in front of the Navy plane, prompting the American pilot to take what Captain Davis described as “evasive action.” He said the episode took place in international airspace between the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea, west of the Korean Peninsula.

How did Maxine Waters get so rich?

That's racist! Well, according to Waters it is.

Tucker Carlson tore into Rep. Maxine Waters Monday night after she accused him of racism for asking how a lawmaker can afford to live in a $4.3 million home. The Daily Caller co-founder first pointed out on his show several weeks ago that Waters, who has served in public office for nearly 40 years, lives in one of the richest neighborhoods in Los Angeles despite representing one of the poorest.

“So where did the money [for the house] come from?” Carlson asked. “Maybe she borrowed it from family members. Since 2006 she’s paid her own daughter $600,000 from campaign funds.”

“Then there’s her husband who was once the director of One United Bank,” he continued. “Never heard of it? Well in 2008 One United Bank got a $12 million tax bill bailout after Waters convince the treasury department to take up the case.”

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will then meet with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

In the afternoon, the President will welcome Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon. The President will then meet with Prime Minister Hariri. Later in the afternoon, the President will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Hariri.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Vienna, Ohio.

In the evening, the President and the First Lady will participate in a salute to American heroes.

The President and the First Lady will then participate in a Make America Great Again Rally.

Later in the evening, the President and the First Lady will depart Vienna, Ohio for Washington, D.C., en route to the White House.

Smile for the camera

Rep. Adam Schiff has spent more than 14 hours since January grandstanding on TV about RUSSIA, Trump, and RUSSIA.

The report comes on the heels of President Donald Trump attacking Schiff on Monday for his frequent TV appearances. The vast majority of them have been on cable networks CNN and MSNBC, although Schiff has also done interviews on Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, Comedy Central, and HBO.

Trump tweeted, "Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into 'Russia,' spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!"

Schiff is the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. For those of you who are sticklers for accuracy, Schiff has spent 14 hours, 8 minutes and 55 seconds showboating. That's a typical work week for the average politician!

Picture of the day:

Indian rickshaw pullers wade through a water logged street following heavy rains in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The monsoon season in India runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Other morsels:

This is why Rex Tillerson is reportedly debating resigning as Secretary of State

The Mooch Gets Results: Daily Beast Writer Apologizes For Slighting Sarah Huckabee Sanders

MSNBC finishes first in primetime basic cable for first time ever

Fake street signs warn of ‘easily startled’ Twin Cities cops

Bear takes a dip in Tennessee pool

Hunter commits suicide after animal activists cyberbully her: report

Anne Hathaway eyed for ‘Barbie’ movie after Amy Schumer drops out

Israel starts removing metal detectors from Jerusalem holy site

CIA and FBI documents on investigation into Kennedy assassination are released

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!