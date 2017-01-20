Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration
Eight years ago, the last time we witnessed this all-American peaceful transfer of power, I chose not to liveblog it. I watched, but in bed, on my laptop, with the covers pulled over my head. And every once in a while -- well, to be honest, maybe about half the time -- I closed the laptop lid.
There was this sort of dull certainty about what would happen that day, and for the next four or eight years to come.
Today is not a day like that one.
Whatever you might think of Trump, "dull certainty" doesn't -- can't! -- factor into your thinking. Exciting, isn't it?
So on this Inauguration Day, I am at my desk with two cups of coffee in me, and a drinks cart next to my desk, covered in Bloody Mary fixins.
Won't you join me?
ICYMI, here's Trump's inauguration speech in its entirety:
And here it is -- President Trump's inaugural tweet:
Today's schadenboner brought to you by this guy.
An anti-Trump protester screams 'no' as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th US President pic.twitter.com/qmsaFmMSkr— ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017
Libs are already crowing that Trump's inauguration drew a smaller crowd than Obama's in 2009:
Of course, they neglect to mention that the threat of violent protests and disruptions likely depressed turnout, which was part of DisruptJ20's stated objective.
It remains to be seen if their successful blockade of one checkpoint into the inauguration had any real impact, as D.C. police reportedly helped people get to the inauguration through another route.
Here is the crowd from another vantage point:
It will be days, likely, before we get an official headcount.
When they go low, yadda, yadda, yadda...
Mention of climate change has been removed from the White House website.
Per The Hill:
Less than an hour after President Trump took the oath of office on Friday, the White House’s webpage on climate change disappeared, the latest sign that the new administration will divert resources – and attention – from the issue.
The removal of the page from the White House’s website came around the same time the site and other Executive Branch digital platforms were overhauled to reflect the new administration.
Still waiting for that first tweet from Trump as president:
President Trump has signed his first piece of legislation -- a waiver from Congress permitting retired Marine General James Mattis to serve as SecDef.
For a brief period in 2008, Obama made a point of not wearing an American flag lapel pin because he thought it conveyed a false sense of patriotism.
In April of 2008, he told ABC, "I decided I won't wear that pin on my chest. Instead I'm going to try to tell the American people what I believe... and hopefully that will be a testimony to my patriotism." Naturally, a controversy erupted. When it came up again during the April debate, he made a similar point.
After that, he saw which way the wind was blowing and started wearing the lapel pin.
As far as I know, Trump hasn't made any unctuous proclamations about the wearing of lapel pins. The lack of a pin on his lapel earlier was probably just an oversight that he's already corrected. He's wearing one now as he signs his first executive orders.
Here. We. Go.