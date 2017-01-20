Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration
Eight years ago, the last time we witnessed this all-American peaceful transfer of power, I chose not to liveblog it. I watched, but in bed, on my laptop, with the covers pulled over my head. And every once in a while -- well, to be honest, maybe about half the time -- I closed the laptop lid.
There was this sort of dull certainty about what would happen that day, and for the next four or eight years to come.
Today is not a day like that one.
Whatever you might think of Trump, "dull certainty" doesn't -- can't! -- factor into your thinking. Exciting, isn't it?
So on this Inauguration Day, I am at my desk with two cups of coffee in me, and a drinks cart next to my desk, covered in Bloody Mary fixins.
Won't you join me?
-Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.
P.S. Just like Election Day, today's liveblog won't be a solo effort -- more of your favorite PJ-clad bloggers should be checking in (and perhaps out) all morning long.
Elsewhere in the White House right now...
The Trumps have arrived for tea at the White House, and I've never seen Melania look better -- and that's saying something.
And the Obamas... maybe I'm projecting, but they're not just at their classy best, they seem almost relieved that it's over.
And love or hate them, could you blame them?
Normally I watch these things on C-SPAN, but today I'm tuned into MSNBC and CNN for a schadenboner which ought to last more than four hours.