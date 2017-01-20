Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration

Eight years ago, the last time we witnessed this all-American peaceful transfer of power, I chose not to liveblog it. I watched, but in bed, on my laptop, with the covers pulled over my head. And every once in a while -- well, to be honest, maybe about half the time -- I closed the laptop lid.

There was this sort of dull certainty about what would happen that day, and for the next four or eight years to come.

Today is not a day like that one.

Whatever you might think of Trump, "dull certainty" doesn't -- can't! -- factor into your thinking. Exciting, isn't it?

So on this Inauguration Day, I am at my desk with two cups of coffee in me, and a drinks cart next to my desk, covered in Bloody Mary fixins.

Won't you join me?

-Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

P.S. Just like Election Day, today's liveblog won't be a solo effort -- more of your favorite PJ-clad bloggers should be checking in (and perhaps out) all morning long.