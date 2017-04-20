Thursday's HOT MIC

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's new daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section.

Due to popular request, we've created a permanent URL that will take you directly to our daily liveblog. Be sure to bookmark this link so you can easily find us every day.

We've also decided to add the ability to comment on individual entries on HOT MIC. You'll now see a comment bubble on each post to the right of the contributor's name. Give it a try and let us know how you like it!