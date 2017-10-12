Thursday's HOT MIC

Good Thursday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will then sign an Executive Order to promote healthcare choice and competition.

In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in the announcement of the Secretary of Homeland Security nominee.

I have a condensed version of the Briefing for you this morning.

Weinstein:

As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions of who knew

Source to CNN: NBC basically told Ronan Farrow to stop working on the Harvey Weinstein story

Clinton: I didn't know, will donate Weinstein funds to charity

Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after speaking out against Weinstein

Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me

Reporter: Weinstein masturbated in front of me

Vegas massacre:

Maintenance worker says he warned hotel about the Las Vegas shooter

Vegas shooting survivor sues hotel, festival organizer, 'bump stock' maker, Paddock estate

Trump/political news

Trump sells tax reform with trucker backdrop in Pennsylvania

Plan to scrap state and local tax deduction hits resistance

Tom Price’s Exit Could Signal A Return To Trumpism

How the NFL Lost to Trump

Opposition mounts against bill to renew surveillance program

DNC chief attracts criticism from Dem insiders

House Speaker Paul Ryan prefers limiting 'bump stocks' through administrative action

Trump tells Pa. truckers his tax plan would give Americans $4,000 raise

Republican senator asks Trump if he's 'recanting oath' over war with press

Historical picture of the day:

Olympic broad jump champion Jesse Owens shows his old form for benefit of the photographer at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City where he was honored on Oct. 12, 1954, with other athletes at banquet for the all-time U.S. Olympic Games track and field team. In 1936 at Berlin, Germany, Jesse set records in winning the Olympic 100 and 200-meter runs and the broad jump. Banquet opened National Olympic Day drive to obtain public backing for U.S. team participation in the 1955 Pan American and 1956 Olympic games. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Other morsels:

Shake Shack makes the move to automation in the face of higher wages

Social Justice Activists Disrupt Charles Murray’s Speech At University Of Michigan

Man thwarts attempted robbery with use of concealed gun

Student accused of murdering Texas Tech police officer used stolen gun, officials say

Day Care Workers Fired After Playing With Penis-Shaped Sex Toy In Front Of Kids

Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter arrested on drug, battery charges

Christian group at Oxford University banned from fair out of fear it would 'alienate' students

Conservatives students at UC Berkeley face everything from insults to threats of violence

Google will permanently disable a control on its new $50 speaker after the gadget listened in on some users

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!