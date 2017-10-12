Thursday's HOT MIC
Here is today's HOT MIC.
Good Thursday morning.
Here is what's on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.
- The President will then sign an Executive Order to promote healthcare choice and competition.
- In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will participate in the announcement of the Secretary of Homeland Security nominee.
I have a condensed version of the Briefing for you this morning.
Weinstein:
As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions of who knew
Source to CNN: NBC basically told Ronan Farrow to stop working on the Harvey Weinstein story
Clinton: I didn't know, will donate Weinstein funds to charity
Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after speaking out against Weinstein
Actress: Weinstein got naked, chased me
Reporter: Weinstein masturbated in front of me
Vegas massacre:
Maintenance worker says he warned hotel about the Las Vegas shooter
Vegas shooting survivor sues hotel, festival organizer, 'bump stock' maker, Paddock estate
Trump/political news
Trump sells tax reform with trucker backdrop in Pennsylvania
Plan to scrap state and local tax deduction hits resistance
Tom Price’s Exit Could Signal A Return To Trumpism
Opposition mounts against bill to renew surveillance program
DNC chief attracts criticism from Dem insiders
House Speaker Paul Ryan prefers limiting 'bump stocks' through administrative action
Trump tells Pa. truckers his tax plan would give Americans $4,000 raise
Republican senator asks Trump if he's 'recanting oath' over war with press
Historical picture of the day:
Other morsels:
Shake Shack makes the move to automation in the face of higher wages
Social Justice Activists Disrupt Charles Murray’s Speech At University Of Michigan
Man thwarts attempted robbery with use of concealed gun
Student accused of murdering Texas Tech police officer used stolen gun, officials say
Day Care Workers Fired After Playing With Penis-Shaped Sex Toy In Front Of Kids
Super Bowl hero Tracy Porter arrested on drug, battery charges
Christian group at Oxford University banned from fair out of fear it would 'alienate' students
Conservatives students at UC Berkeley face everything from insults to threats of violence
Google will permanently disable a control on its new $50 speaker after the gadget listened in on some users
And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!