Thursday's HOT MIC

Good Thursday morning.

Here's what is on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

Later in the morning, the President will meet with Senator Tom Cotton.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a briefing with Senior Military leaders.

In the evening, the President and the First Lady will have dinner with Senior Military leaders and their spouses.

What we know about the Las Vegas Massacre:

Yesterday, President Trump visited UMC (a hospital) in Las Vegas and met with first responders, doctors, victims and law enforcement. We had one press conference from the Vegas police that provided us with new information. Here is a timeline of the events of that night according to law enforcement. Sheriff Lombardo said there is evidence that the gunman was planning on escaping but did not get any more specific. Lombardo also said they suspect the gunman had an accomplice unless he had superpowers to pull off the kind of attack he did.

We also learned the gunman specifically asked for the suite he used as a sniper's nest to kill 58 people and injure almost 500. The suite was unavailable when he checked into the hotel on Thursday and moved in on Saturday when it became available. He did not pay for the room, it was comped by the hotel.

Marilou Danley, the gunman's girlfriend returned to the U.S. yesterday and spent hours with the FBI. Through her attorney Danley said she had no idea the gunman was “planning violence against anyone.” Her statement asserted, “He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.”

Even more horrifying, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports a source disclosed the gunman was firing at the aviation fuel tanks. "The bullets left two holes in one of two circular white tanks. One of the bullets penetrated the tank, but did not cause a fire or explosion near the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, another knowledgeable source said late Wednesday." Imagine if those had exploded!

Parade of jackasses

Sex tape starlet Kim Kardashian weighed in on the gun control issue.

When the Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment we didn't have Twitter or the Internet, idiot. Should we get rid of those too?

And then there's this: Gun proposal picks up GOP support. Folks are getting ready for a bump stock ban, and they are flying off the shelves.

On the brighter side:

"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand."

- Thomas Gunderson, survivor of the Vegas massacre pic.twitter.com/HeuBCuK7d6 — Chad (@ChadKubisNC) October 4, 2017

Picture of the day:

Richard Henderson, one of the 2017 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry, holds a bacterio rhodopsin model prior to a press conference at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Three researchers based in the U.S., U.K. and Switzerland won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developments in electron microscopy. The 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize is shared by Jacques Dubochet of the University of Lausanne, Joachim Frank at New York's Columbia University and Richard Henderson of MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, Britain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Other morsels:

Cam Newton thinks it’s ‘funny’ to hear female NFL reporter use common football term

Judge blocks Texas from turning over voter information to White House

House panel approves $10B for border wall

Substitute teacher takes knee for Pledge of Allegiance, shares political views with elementary kids

‘Walking Dead’ actor ripped as ‘Nazi,’ ‘racist’ for wearing pro-cop shirt

Marvel Pulls ‘The Punisher’ From Comic-Con After Vegas Massacre

Joe Biden To Write The Forward For A Memoir Written By The White House’s First Transgender Intern

Trump says he has ‘total confidence’ in Tillerson after ‘moron’ report

Arrested drunk man claims he was sent back in time to warn of aliens

Couple busted for keeping special-needs woman in shed as sex slave

Manager at Bronx McDonald’s arrested for allegedly selling cocaine with fast food

Texas woman Claudia Sierra underwent nine surgeries in Melania Trump makeover

Reports: EPA set to scrap Obama Clean Power Plan

Donors to anti-Trump 'resistance' group revealed

Connecticut professor puts up lavish anti-Trump Halloween display

Michelle Obama: People 'Don't Trust Politics' Because Republican Party Is 'All Men, All White'

Woman reportedly received 20,000 oxycodone pills in mail instead of yoga mat

New tropical depression poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast

All living former presidents to appear at benefit concert for hurricane relief

Congressional and FBI investigators are homing in on the Trump-Russia dossier

Pro-life congressman will not seek reelection after reports that he urged woman to get abortion

3 US military service members killed in Niger

And that's all I've got, now beat back the angry mob!