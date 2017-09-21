send
PJ Media

Thursday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-09-21T02:43:26
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-09-21 06:48:00 chat 0 comments

Good Thursday Morning and L'Shana Tova.

Here's what is on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Trump Tower en route to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel where he will participate in a meeting with the President of Afghanistan followed by an expanded meeting with the President of Afghanistan.

  • Later in the morning, the President will participate in an expanded meeting with the President of Ukraine.

  • The President will then participate in an expanded meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea.

  • The President will then attend a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Republic of Korea.

  • In the afternoon, the President will participate in an expanded meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan.

  • The President will then participate in an expanded meeting with the President of Turkey.

  • The President will then depart the Lotte New York Palace Hotel en route to the Wall Street Landing Zone where he will depart for Bedminster, NJ.

I have a condensed, High Holidays Morning Briefing for you today.

Picture of the day:

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Other morsels:

Samantha Power allegedly tried to ‘unmask’ Americans on a daily basis

Manafort used Trump campaign account to email Ukrainian operative

Emails point to Manafort offer to brief Russian in campaign

Manafort offered to give Russian billionaire ‘private briefings’ on 2016 campaign

Chuck Grassley preparing subpoenas for two FBI officials

Tillerson says he doesn't know Trump's decision on Iran deal

Tillerson, Haley Clash Over Iran Nuclear Deal

State Department kept silent on acoustic attacks in Cuban embassy for weeks: report

North Korea: Trump's UN speech amounted to 'the sound of a dog barking'

'The View' co-host: Trump making 'phallic reference’ with ‘Rocket Man’ talk

Hillary Clinton criticizes first lady Melania Trump – here’s what she said

Hillary Clinton’s memoir sells 300,000 copies in its first week

Megyn Kelly says she left Fox News because of President Trump

Tax breaks cost New York $1.2 billion in financial year 2017, half went to film industry

Politico Magazine column argues that the Electoral College is a ‘national security threat’

FACT CHECK: Individual Mandate Penalty Falls Heaviest On Families Making $50K Or Less

‘Like a Slave:’ Three Muslim Women, At Least One Of Them Bloodied, Called Police on Imran Awan

EXCLUSIVE: Obama’s Major Labor Policy Victories Are Turning Into Losses Under Trump

Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 3 again after destroying Puerto Rico

Mexico suffers volcano eruption same day as deadly quake

Fight over labeling of ‘flushable’ wipes headed to federal court

In Leaked Footage, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Has Meltdown During Live Show Filming

ACLU sues Michigan over gay adoption screening

Prosecutors recommend two-year sentence for Weiner: report

Protesters cause UC Berkeley to pay the ‘substantial cost’ of Free Speech Week

Starbucks robbery suspect may sue 'Good Samaritan' who subdued him

An 'Oprah-style' talk show starring Gwyneth Paltrow? It's a possibility

Witnesses yell 'he can't hear you' as cop shoots deaf man

82-year-old sues Red Lobster over getting drunk and breaking hip

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!

