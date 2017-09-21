Thursday's HOT MIC
Good Thursday Morning and L'Shana Tova.
Here's what is on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Trump Tower en route to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel where he will participate in a meeting with the President of Afghanistan followed by an expanded meeting with the President of Afghanistan.
- Later in the morning, the President will participate in an expanded meeting with the President of Ukraine.
- The President will then participate in an expanded meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea.
- The President will then attend a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Republic of Korea.
- In the afternoon, the President will participate in an expanded meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan.
- The President will then participate in an expanded meeting with the President of Turkey.
- The President will then depart the Lotte New York Palace Hotel en route to the Wall Street Landing Zone where he will depart for Bedminster, NJ.
I have a condensed, High Holidays Morning Briefing for you today.
Picture of the day:
Other morsels:
Samantha Power allegedly tried to ‘unmask’ Americans on a daily basis
Manafort used Trump campaign account to email Ukrainian operative
Emails point to Manafort offer to brief Russian in campaign
Manafort offered to give Russian billionaire ‘private briefings’ on 2016 campaign
Chuck Grassley preparing subpoenas for two FBI officials
Tillerson says he doesn't know Trump's decision on Iran deal
Tillerson, Haley Clash Over Iran Nuclear Deal
State Department kept silent on acoustic attacks in Cuban embassy for weeks: report
North Korea: Trump's UN speech amounted to 'the sound of a dog barking'
'The View' co-host: Trump making 'phallic reference’ with ‘Rocket Man’ talk
Hillary Clinton criticizes first lady Melania Trump – here’s what she said
Hillary Clinton’s memoir sells 300,000 copies in its first week
Megyn Kelly says she left Fox News because of President Trump
Tax breaks cost New York $1.2 billion in financial year 2017, half went to film industry
Politico Magazine column argues that the Electoral College is a ‘national security threat’
FACT CHECK: Individual Mandate Penalty Falls Heaviest On Families Making $50K Or Less
‘Like a Slave:’ Three Muslim Women, At Least One Of Them Bloodied, Called Police on Imran Awan
EXCLUSIVE: Obama’s Major Labor Policy Victories Are Turning Into Losses Under Trump
Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 3 again after destroying Puerto Rico
Mexico suffers volcano eruption same day as deadly quake
Fight over labeling of ‘flushable’ wipes headed to federal court
In Leaked Footage, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Has Meltdown During Live Show Filming
ACLU sues Michigan over gay adoption screening
Prosecutors recommend two-year sentence for Weiner: report
Protesters cause UC Berkeley to pay the ‘substantial cost’ of Free Speech Week
Starbucks robbery suspect may sue 'Good Samaritan' who subdued him
An 'Oprah-style' talk show starring Gwyneth Paltrow? It's a possibility
Witnesses yell 'he can't hear you' as cop shoots deaf man
82-year-old sues Red Lobster over getting drunk and breaking hip
And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!