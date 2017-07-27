Thursday's HOT MIC

Good Thursday Morning.

Here is what's on President Trump's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will then meet with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

In the afternoon, the President will participate in a ceremony recognizing the first responders to the June 14 shooting involving Congressman Scalise.

Scaramucci: I will call the FBI

Last night, White House Communications director Mooch tweeted he was taking the latest WH leak of his financial information seriously. He wrote:

In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45

Notable: tagging Reince.

In case there's any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

Mooch denies:

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

The original tweet was deleted.

According to a Politico report, Scaramucci's financial disclosure, which was filed with the Office of Government Ethics, shows that the former Wall Street financier earned $4.9 million from his stake in Skybridge Capital, the investment firm he founded in 2005, between Jan. 1, 2016 and the end of June 2017, when he joined the Export-Import Bank.

It looks like Scaramucci has his first opportunity for "dramatic action" about leaking.

Why do the Democrats keep shutting down the fake Trump dossier hearing?

Three times.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley blasted Democrats Wednesday for shutting down a committee hearing Wednesday focused on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, particularly on the opposition research firm behind the infamous Trump dossier, Fusion GPS.

“Over the last few weeks, my Democrat colleagues have delayed and blocked Judiciary Committee hearings, shuttered a national security briefing and now cut off a hearing about interference in our political system by agents working for foreign powers,” Grassley said.

“I don’t know if the minority is intentionally trying to block testimony that may be critical of a firm behind the unverified Trump dossier, but I’ll bet two bits that had Paul Manafort or Donald Trump, Jr. appeared at today’s hearing, it would not have been prematurely shut down. The Democrat leadership is playing politics, plain and simple. But our national security and our democratic systems are no game. So we will reconvene tomorrow to get more of the information we need,” Grassley added in his statement.

The Washington Post finally covers the House IT scandal

...or do they?

Congressional IT staffer charged with home equity loan fraud https://t.co/o0eilP6cwr — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2017

Wait, what? Home equity loan fraud. You have to do some serious scrolling down to find out some important details about this insane scandal.

And here's the cherry on top, as our own Deb Heine writes: Dem IT Staffer's Lawyer Blames 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry' and 'PizzaGate Media' for Arrest

Luke Rosiak at the Daily Caller has done a hero's work on the story, which is about much more than "home equity loan fraud."

Jim Geraghty at the National Review has a nice round up of the The Bizarre Criminal Investigation of Schultz’s IT Aide

By the way, who gave these folks in the Awan clan a security clearance? The Democrats are steadfastly searching out evidence of foreign influence in the 2016 election and they don't seem too curious about this story. Strange.

Dancing with Sean Spicer

After boldly trashing and mocking Sean Spicer for six months, the news entertainment industry isn't finished with him. You might still be able to get a regular dose of the former WH press secretary in prime time:

Two sources tell POLITICO that ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has expressed interest in Spicer joining the show, in which celebrities are paired with professional dancers and compete with one another. Spicer wouldn’t be the show’s first political contestant. Rick Perry, now energy secretary, competed last year; he was voted off in the second week.

And, in case you missed it:

Picture of the day:

Anti-government protesters run from advancing Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guard officers on the first day of a 48-hour general strike in protest of government plans to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. President Nicolas Maduro is promoting the constitution rewrite as a means of resolving Venezuela's political standoff and economic crisis, but opposition leaders are boycotting it. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Your daily safe space

If you are tired of bad news, hateful news or gloom and doom news, here's a nice story for you:

Stranger helps woman down on her luck; years later, she repays the favor

Other morsels:

Israel Shuts Down Al Jazeera for Inciting Violence

FACT CHECK: Are 15,000 Trans People Serving In The US Military?

Bundy follower gets 68 years for role in armed Nevada standoff

House committee kills amendment allowing VA doctors to recommend medical marijuana

TV show to bleep out ‘Trump’ next season: ‘It sounds so gross every day saying it’

Liberal magazine slobbers over Canada’s Justin Trudeau on cover: ‘Why can’t he be our president?’

Woman severely burned from exploding scented candle in freak accident

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!