Thursday's HOT MIC

Forty-eight years ago today, two Americans landed on the moon. Those of us old enough to remember recall the pride we felt as Americans in this spectacular achievement — perhaps the greatest technological feat in human history.

Propelling the astronauts toward the moon was a rocket the size of a 35-story office building. The Saturn V is still the largest flying vehicle ever built by humans. It generated 7.5 million pounds of thrust, burning fuel at the astonishing rate of 20 tons per second.

The entire Apollo system — the Saturn V, the command module, the service module, and the Lunar Lander — weighed 260,000 pounds. This is by far the largest payload ever lifted into space. It is estimated that 400,000 human beings laid their hands on at least one of the two million parts in the vehicles. It is also estimated that up to one-third of all the hours worked on the system from 1966 to the day of the moon landing in 1969 were in unpaid overtime.

There were so many things that could have gone wrong on the mission that Neil Armstrong believed he only had a 50-50 chance of survival. But at the time, everything about Apollo 11 seemed inevitable. The people had enormous confidence in NASA back then — and considering their achievements, it was well deserved.

How about today? NASA still manages to astonish the world. Consider the New Horizons spacecraft that flew by Pluto or the continuing saga of the Mars rovers — launched in 2003. Spirit and Opportunity are still making jaw-dropping discoveries about Mars to this day. The Kepler space telescope has discovered thousands of what appear to be Earth-like planets and the mysteries of the cosmos are being unraveled by a series of science platforms that allow us to peer back to the beginning of time itself.

It's not so much that NASA lacks imagination. What they lack is money. It is horribly expensive to put a man in space and keep him alive. And there are legitimate questions about whether the taxpayer should pay for these spectaculars in the first place.

China will be going to the moon in the next few years. But the future in space does not belong to governments. The revolution that is unfolding in the private sector will eventually lead to cheap, reliable transportation into space that many industries are ready to exploit.

We've been hearing this since I was in books. But Space X and their reusable launch system is blazing a path for private industry. I don't know when or if many of the ventures and start-ups today will make it. But there's no turning back now. Commercial exploitation of space will be a reality sooner rather than later.