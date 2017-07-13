Thursday's HOT MIC
Heightened Alert for Coptic Christians in Egypt
Egyptian churches on Thursday suspended pilgrimages, holidays and conferences for the remainder of July and August after authorities warned them about possible attacks by Islamic militants.
Ishak Ibrahim, an activist and a top researcher on the Egyptian church, reported the suspension by the majority Coptic Orthodox and the smaller Anglican and Catholic churches. Security officials, pastors and other activists confirmed the suspension.
They said the warning was delivered to church representatives during a meeting this week with top army and security commanders in the southern city of Assiut. They have also been told that army troops backed by armored vehicles and snipers would be deployed outside monasteries hosting major religious festivals in coming weeks. At least two of these festivals will take place in Assiut, home to a sizable Christian community.
Security officials confirmed the heightened measures and the warnings conveyed to the churches. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
There has been a lot of news recently about success against ISIS in Iraq. They've been the headline-grabbers for so long that various other militant Islamic groups can often be overlooked. The Coptic community in Egypt has been under siege for years and the press barely reports on it. Perceived potential violence (Islamophobia!) is more newsworthy than very real violence that's committed at an alarming pace, because the narrative must be maintained.
This very silly contribution to the meme wars is guaranteed to make you LOL:
I'm dead.
Maybe it's just me, but Keith Olbermann's response to the latest revelations in the RussiaGate follies seems slightly overwrought.
"This whole cyber nightmare has now been compared to a terrorist attack by ISIS," Olby intones. "And amazingly, that is altogether correct and appropriate....yet it may still be insufficient."
Hey-o!
Trump states the obvious.
Because that went so well:
And once again I must ask, "What the f--, hell is wrong with these people?"
Republicans today are pretty much just ideologically re-purposed Democrats from the late 1970s.
What little "success" Obamacare actually had came from the Medicaid expansion that padded the numbers of insured. Many of those added in the expansion were already eligible for Medicaid. It was a bureaucratic shell game. Now a number of Republicans will only proceed on "reform" if this key component of PPACA's "success" is kept in place.
It seems that none of them have a dictionary they can use to look up the word "repeal".
On today's Right Angle: Bill Whittle, Scott Ott, and Yours Truly take big bites out of a juicy nothingburger.
Well, almost nothing.
Reforming Nancy Pelosi's dress code may be one of the few things this Congress accomplishes:
If there's a more ridiculous controversy in Washington, I don't know what it is. Everyone knows that the real battle —and this is related to fashion —is over the temperature in office buildings, both public and private. Men demand temperatures that are suitable for refrigerating meat because they're forced to wear suits, long sleeves, and long pants. Women's fashions (especially in the summer) dictate that we wear clothing suitable to the tropics. That means bare legs and arms, so we never EVER show up to the office without a jacket or sweater (unless we're menopausal and experiencing hot flashes), which usually ends up ruining the look we were going for. Who decided that the thermostats always get set to accommodate the men, anyway? (Asking for a friend.) And who are these D.C. Capitol-critters who are demanding the right to bare arms in an air-conditioned building? I'm not buying it. Anyway, until there's some parity in men's and women's fashions that allows us all to dwell comfortably in the same habitat, this battle will continue.
Five days after meeting with Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort at Trump Tower in June 2016, Moscow attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya showed up in Washington in the front row of a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia policy -- right behind then-President Obama's ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, video footage of the hearing shows.
McFaul claims to have never met her.
So who invited Veselnitskaya to attend the hearing and why was she seated right behind McFaul, apparently with his family?
Things that make you go hmmmm....
Veselnitskaya's meeting with the Trump team was on June 9.