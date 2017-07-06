Thursday's HOT MIC

Maine's Paul LePage was Trump before Trump was, at least politically. Contemptuous of the media, LePage admits to thinking of ways just to mess with them:

Republican Gov. Paul LePage criticized the news media for reporting that he planned to leave the state while state government is shut down.

The news stories were based on LePage’s comments to two Republican senators. His office described the reports as “fake news.”

LePage told WGAN-AM on Thursday: “I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they’ll write these stupid stories because they are just so stupid, it’s awful.”

He also characterized the Maine media as “vile,” ″inaccurate” and “useless.” He says “the sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be.”