Monday's HOT MIC

Good Monday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump will then participate in an embassy meet and greet.

The President and First Lady will then participate in a welcoming ceremony and state call with Their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

Later in the morning, the President and the First Lady will participate in the honor guard ceremony.

In the afternoon, the President will participate in a working lunch with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

The President will then participate in an official photo with Prime Minister Abe.

The President will then participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Abe.

The President and the First Lady will then meet with families of North Korean abductees.

Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Abe.

In the evening, President and the First Lady will attend a state banquet.

Lunatic murders at least 26 people while they worshiped in church

Yesterday, we had another tragedy when a maniac walked into a small Baptist church in Sutherland, Texas and murdered 26 people and left 20 wounded. As we patiently waited for the details of the slaughter before making cold-blooded political platitudes, the Twidiots were off the rails.

Before any details were known, calls for gun control rang out far and wide. Especially from the gun grabbers of the Senate. Failed comedienne/actress turned full-time political activist Chelsea Handler immediately blamed the tragedy on Republicans. Someone please give this sad sack a job so she has less time to be a "political activist."

Former President Obama also weighed in:

May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017

Hey Barack, why didn't you ban all guns or "reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst" during the first two years of your presidency when you controlled both the House and the Senate? The world was your oyster back then...

What we know about the shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley was a 26-year-old monster who walked into the First Baptist Church wearing a tactical costume and murdered parishioners including children. He was in the US Air Force and booted in 2104, with a bad conduct discharge. Kelley was court-martialed while in service for beating his wife and child. REAL NICE GUY. According to the NY Daily News, a bad conduct discharge does not preclude one from buying a firearm the way an dishonorable discharge does. I wonder why his conduct didn't merit a dishonorable discharge?

Sadly, the 14-year-old daughter of the pastor was among Kelley's victims.

President Trump rightly blamed this on "a mental health issue" and not guns like the left wanted.

"Mental health is your problem here. This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual, a lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn't a guns situation," President Trump said of the First Baptist Church shooting during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The gunman was stopped by a neighbor who grabbed his own rifle and chased the suspect until he crashed his car. The killer was found dead with a gunshot wound, although it is not known if he took his own life or the hero neighbor did the world a big, fat favor.

Kevin Jordan, a resident who lives near the church, told KENS-TV he witnessed the deadly shooting. Jordan described the resident who confronted the gunman as someone who would do anything for anyone. He said he watched the resident shoot at the suspect while taking cover behind a vehicle. "If it wasn't for him, the guy wouldn't have stopped," Jordan told the station. He said the suspect also shot at his house, nearly missing his 2-year-old son and wife who were inside their home. "When he saw me and I ran, he took a pop shot off at my house," Jordan said.

Developing...

Senator Rand Paul has five broken ribs

When are we going to have a national conversation about violence against Republicans and conservatives? Senator Rand Paul was assaulted in his home by a violent, socialist freak and was left with "five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures and lung contusions."

The Daily Caller reports the alleged assailant was "an avowed socialist."

Boucher is a divorced socialist who is “pretty much the opposite of Rand Paul in every way,” Jim Bullington, a former member of the city commission who knows both men well, told reporters Sunday. A Facebook account Boucher maintained before the attack contains numerous anti-Republican postings. Boucher wrote “May Robert Mueller fry Trump’s gonads” in a May post referencing the former FBI director’s investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian government.

Let's just recap some of the most horrific domestic attacks in the last year: a lunatic just murdered at least 26 Texas Baptists ("Texas Baptists" is code word for Republican/conservative-leaning) congregants while they worshiped at their church; a nutter shot and killed 57 people, wounding hundreds at a country music festival ("country music festival" is code word for Republican/conservative leaning audience); another nutter hunted down and tried to assassinate a group of Republican congressman practicing for a charity sporting event and left Congressman Steve Scalise in very bad condition along with two in his security detail; campus radicals along with Antifa assault and beat up Trump supporters or attendees at event with speakers of which they disapprove and call "Nazis"; and it's widely accepted that one can punch a Nazi where a Nazi means you and me or whatever is convenient at the time. I'm not even going to go into the campaign season where violence against Trump supporters was pretty regular. Did you ever hear of Trump people going to a Clinton event and attacking people? Yeah, me either.

The media, many of whom hold political sympathies with these violent progressives, need to stop ginning up hate by giving the hate-platforms of the "resistance" air time on their news/tabloid shows.

What are the Paradise Papers?

The Paradise Papers, similar to the Panama Papers, are a cache of documents dating from 1950-2016 recently dumped into the public sphere. Explains CNN:

The leak, called the Paradise Papers, was revealed when the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its dozens of collaborating news outlets on Sunday published investigations related to them. The reporting partners included the New York Times, the Guardian and the BBC. The project, which is based on more than 13.4 million documents dated from 1950 to 2016, covers a large number of global corporations, government leaders, and prominent people and their use of offshore accounts to avoid taxes or otherwise hide ownership of assets.

Media outlets are excited because the papers show, intimate or suggest a connection between the Trump circle and RUSSIANS.

Politico: 'Paradise Papers' documents touch Trump administration

Business Insider: The Kremlin invested 'hundreds of millions' in Twitter and Facebook through Kushner associate Yuri Milner

Business Insider: 'Paradise Papers' reveal Trump commerce secretary Wilbur Ross' Russia ties

The New York Post points out, leaked documents also reveal what might be described as tax evasion in the investments of the rich and famous elite. Madonna, Bono, The Queen of England, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are named in the document dump.

Donna, Donna, Donna

I am buying Donna Brazile's book when it comes out tomorrow. #sorrynotsorry

The Democrats are freakin' out over DNC honcho Donna Brazile's memoir. Brazile already made some waves with an excerpt released last week and even more scandalous factoids continue to leak out. Like this:

The latest bombshell from the book came Saturday in a report that the former interim Democratic National Committee chair seriously considered replacing Hillary Clinton on the ticket with Vice President Joe Biden after Clinton collapsed at a 9/11 memorial service. Brazile also describes the Clinton campaign as badly mismanaged and spiritless, according to a copy of the memoir that The Washington Post acquired early.

Brazile said this Sunday when she appeared on a Sunday spin show. “It was worse than Hurricane Katrina in terms of the emotional toll,” Brazile told ABC’s “This Week.”

"For those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple months ago. You know what I tell them? Go to hell ,” Brazile said. “I’m going to tell my story."

TELL THAT STORY DONNA!

Current DNC chair Tom Perez dismissed Brazile's stories. Appearing on a Sunday spin show, Perez said, "The charge that Hillary Clinton was somewhere incapacitated is quite frankly ludicrous." Did he see the same video from the 911 memorial the world saw, because that's pretty much the definition of incapacitated.

"Frankly, what saddens me about this as much as anything is I think people who read that charge, which is just without merit, are going to perhaps start wondering about other claims in the book," Perez said.

No they aren't Tom, no they aren't. I think it's worse than whatever it is she writes in her book. Much worse.

There is concern the release of the bombshell book might effect the Virginia governor's race which takes place tomorrow.

Donna Brazile's scathing review of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign sent more shock waves this weekend through the Democratic Party, with members eager to bury the Clinton era ahead of Tuesday’s key Virginia governor’s race and other upcoming elections.

Let's hope!

Historical picture of the day:

Barbara Mahar attaches a new TV accessory to her television set, Nov. 6, 1956 in New York City. An instant tuner, it converts television sets to remote control tuning in three minutes. Attached withough electrical connections, it permits remote control channel selection up to 20 feet away from the set. It operates on self-contained flashlight batteries. Called the "I-T" (Instant Tuner), it is a product of the Alliance Manufacturing Company, Alliance, Oh. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

