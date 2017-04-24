Monday's HOT MIC

Happy Monday!

On President Trump's agenda today:

In the morning, President Trump will speak with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany by telephone.

The President will then have a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Later in the morning, the President will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will then have a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council.

In the afternoon, the President signs a proclamation on Holocaust Remembrance.

The President will then host a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.

Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford.

The President will then participate in a reception with conservative media. (My invite got lost, I think...)

In the evening, the President will have dinner with Senator and Mrs. John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham.

Congress is back in session after their two-week Easter vacation.

Here are some stories from over the weekend:

Paris Burning

France had the first round in their presidential elections on Sunday. You can read PJ Media's story on it here.

The top two candidates will face-off on May 7th to decide the presidency.

Far-right populist Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron claimed victory in today's first-round vote in the French presidential election. Besting nine other candidates, the two will now face off in a second and final round on May 7.

Central to the election is membership in the European Union, LePen is against and it seems everyone else is in favor on hanging out there. I expect LePen to lose with the other candidates and parties unifying behind Macron.

"From now on I have an immense responsibility of defending the French nation, its unity, its culture and its independence," LePen said. "The French must take advantage of this historical opportunity offered to them, because what is at stake here is the wild type of globalization endangering our civilization."

"The survival of France," was at stake in the second-round vote, she said.

Her opponent Macron, her opponent proclaimed after the election:

"The deep seated feeling, age old feeling that has always pushed our people forward, the commitment to our country, the collective interest over division, this is what has won tonight," he said as a sea of supporters waved French flags. "This election has opened the door to optimism, to a new path to hope for Europe for the world."

No Frexit -- this time.

Meet the new FBI: The Federal Bureau of Matters

There was a fascinating piece published in the New York Times on Saturday that's worth a read. Put on your New York Times Filter and just focus on the information and not the "narrative." The piece reveals several key factoids that are buried in story subverted to the more "important" story that FBI Director Comey altered the election.

The Times found that this go-it-alone strategy was shaped by his distrust of senior officials at the Justice Department, who he and other F.B.I. officials felt had provided Mrs. Clinton with political cover. The distrust extended to his boss, Loretta E. Lynch, the attorney general, who Mr. Comey believed had subtly helped play down the Clinton investigation.

Subtly?

Responding to questions from The Times, the Justice Department confirmed that it had received a criminal referral — the first step toward a criminal investigation — over Mrs. Clinton’s handling of classified information. But the next morning, the department revised its statement.

“The department has received a referral related to the potential compromise of classified information,” the new statement read. “It is not a criminal referral.”

The FBI is in the business of criminal investigation, if it was not a criminal investigation, what was it?

“It is not a criminal investigation,” Clinton said, incorrectly. “It is a security review.” There's no doubt this semantic game was designed to help Hillary.

The NYT provides an account of a meeting that paints a picture of just how partisan Attorney General Lynch was regarding the investigation.

At the meeting, everyone agreed that Mr. Comey should not reveal details about the Clinton investigation. But Ms. Lynch told him to be even more circumspect: Do not even call it an investigation, she said, according to three people who attended the meeting. Call it a “matter.” Ms. Lynch reasoned that the word “investigation” would raise other questions: What charges were being investigated? Who was the target? But most important, she believed that the department should stick by its policy of not confirming investigations. ... As the meeting broke up, George Z. Toscas, a national security prosecutor, ribbed Mr. Comey. “I guess you’re the Federal Bureau of Matters now,” Mr. Toscas said, according to two people who were there.

There's much more in the story, I encourage you to read it for yourself.

Hillary is still a loser: "Trump would avenge his popular-vote loss."

Some new polling shows there's little "buyer's remorse" from the Trump voters. Writes the WaPo's Aaron Blake:

The fact is that, on a broad scale, Trump supporters say they aren't disappointed. In fact, a poll showed they were more pleased than disappointed, by about 5 to 1. ...The Pew Research Center released a poll showing very little buyer's remorse among Trump voters. The poll showed just 7 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say Trump has performed worse than they expected him to. Fully 38 percent — five times as many — say he has performed better. ... The buyer's remorse comes from the Clinton voters. A new ABC/WaPo poll "shows more buyer's remorse for Trump's opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton. And were the 2016 election held again today, it shows Trump would avenge his popular-vote loss.

It is common to see poll respondents reluctant to admit support for a losing candidate. In post 2008 polls, I would always find more people saying they were "Obama voters" than matched up with the actual election results.

Allahpundit over at Hot Air explains:

If you voted for the winner, you’re heavily invested in his success as president and willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in his first hundred days. If you voted for the loser, you may be embarrassed by the endless inside stories of how poorly her campaign was run, how weak her campaign message was, and so on. You’re no longer invested in her success so you can critique her honestly; some voters are openly angry at Clinton for performing so badly. Add to that the “Bernie would have won” sentiment among the left over the past six months and you’ve got a substantial “buyer’s remorse” faction among Democrats, notwithstanding their loathing of all things Trump.

If we take a step back and look at the political landscape since Trump won the election, this bodes very poorly for the Democrats. They are throwing everything they have at Trump, most of it unhinged and hysterical. There are reports of tens of millions of dollars invested in left-wing "war rooms." The left holds marches about their female genitalia; they protest every weekend about the terrible things Trump is going to do; they report all the "hate crimes" that taking place because Trump's election is an implicit endorsement of the white power movement; the media has turned it up to eleven with prophesies of doom and gloom; and the nefarious, unsubstantiated Russian influence over Trump is trumpeted over and over again and the list goes on. What has it gotten them? Nothing, it's actually lost them some support according to this latest research.

Trump Co-opts Nerd Prom

President Trump announced earlier this year he will not be attending the White House Correspondents dinner. He has announced what he will be doing that night:

President Trump will hold a massive rally in Pennsylvania on the same night as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner next Saturday night.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

Smart. Voters don't care about the Dinner, only the celebrity political journalist care about that Dinner. (My invite got lost...I think.)

Final morsels

A new study says soda consumption may be linked to Alzheimer's disease.

I prefer this study that says drinking champagne could help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's.

Brick and mortar stores are closing at an alarming rate.

A cancer journal has retracted more than 100 studies for being fake peer reviewed.

Senator Sanders says the "model of the Democrat Party is failing."

...and that's what I've got, have a great Monday and see you tomorrow!