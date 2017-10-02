Monday's HOT MIC

Good Monday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will then lead a deregulation summit.

Later in the morning, the President will meet with the governors of Kentucky, Mississippi, Maine, and New Hampshire.

In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Madam Chan-o-Cha of Thailand.

The President will then meet with, and hold a working luncheon with, Prime Minister Chan-o-Cha.

In the evening, the President will have dinner with Republican Members of Congress.

Your elevator pitch news summary for this morning:

There was a mass casualty shooting incident in Las Vegas late last night/early this morning. At least 100 are injured and at least 20 are dead when a shooter fired (what sounded like) fully automatic fire from across the street at the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooter is dead and was firing from an elevated position into a crowd of 30,000 people at a Country music festival. PJ Media's Pat Poole has the latest details. Police are looking for a companion or roommate named Marilou Danley. The dead shooter has not been identified yet.

The rich, millionaire athletes of the NFL continued with their "protests" this weekend, sitting, kneeling and raising their fists. Marshawn Lynch, kicking off the Trump 2020 campaign, wore a "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt and sat during the national anthem.

Rep. Steve Scalise appeared on CBS this weekend for his first interview since he, along with his GOP congressional colleagues, was almost murdered by a progressive, Bernie Sanders nutter. You probably forgot about the incident since the media memory-holed the story because #inconvenientnarrative.

The mayor of San Juan who is part of #theresistance continued to alleged Trump is purposely not helping the hurricane-battered country. Other officials in Puerto Rico have come out and contradicted her and pointed out she isn't even participating in FEMA meetings. I guess she's too busy getting customized t-shirts and hats made.

Picture of the day:

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Other morsels:

O.J. Simpson walks out of Nevada prison after serving nine years for robbery

Mnuchin on Trump’s feud with San Juan mayor: She attacked, he attacked back

‘People Are NOT Dying’: Geraldo Confronts San Juan Mayor Over Exaggerated Claims

Mick Mulvaney To CNN: Media Isn’t Showing Federal Relief Effort

US school districts prepare for influx of Puerto Ricans

Man Accidentally Shot Step-Daughter During Argument over Trump and Puerto Rico, Deputies Say

Trump called Cowboys' Jerry Jones 4 times about anthem protests: report

Students Kicked off High School Football Team for Kneeling

Entire high school football team runs onto field with American flags!

Parks And Rec, Jimmy Fallon TV Writer: ‘If You Support Trump You Should Have Your Children Taken Away’

Corker: 'I stand by' my criticism of Trump

John Kasich says he'll leave the Republican party if it doesn't fix itself

Florida AG Says She Won’t Accept O.J. But He Might Go Anyway

ISIS claims responsibility for Marseille train station attack; 2 women killed

Austria's 'Burqa Ban' law comes into force

Trump told his staffers to portray him as 'crazy' to get more out of negotiations with South Korea

Hundreds injured in Catalonia as Spanish police crack down on referendum vote

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!