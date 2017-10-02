send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Monday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-10-02T03:16:20
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-10-02 06:42:08 chat 0 comments

Good Monday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

  • The President will then lead a deregulation summit.

  • Later in the morning, the President will meet with the governors of Kentucky, Mississippi, Maine, and New Hampshire.

  • In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will welcome Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Madam Chan-o-Cha of Thailand.

  • The President will then meet with, and hold a working luncheon with, Prime Minister Chan-o-Cha.

  • In the evening, the President will have dinner with Republican Members of Congress.

Your elevator pitch news summary for this morning:

There was a mass casualty shooting incident in Las Vegas late last night/early this morning. At least 100 are injured and at least 20 are dead when a shooter fired (what sounded like) fully automatic fire from across the street at the Mandalay Bay hotel. The shooter is dead and was firing from an elevated position into a crowd of 30,000 people at a Country music festival. PJ Media's Pat Poole has the latest details. Police are looking for a companion or roommate named Marilou Danley. The dead shooter has not been identified yet.

The rich, millionaire athletes of the NFL continued with their "protests" this weekend, sitting, kneeling and raising their fists. Marshawn Lynch, kicking off the Trump 2020 campaign, wore a "Everybody vs. Trump" shirt and sat during the national anthem.

Rep. Steve Scalise appeared on CBS this weekend for his first interview since he, along with his GOP congressional colleagues, was almost murdered by a progressive, Bernie Sanders nutter. You probably forgot about the incident since the media memory-holed the story because #inconvenientnarrative.

The mayor of San Juan who is part of #theresistance continued to alleged Trump is purposely not helping the hurricane-battered country. Other officials in Puerto Rico have come out and contradicted her and pointed out she isn't even participating in FEMA meetings. I guess she's too busy getting customized t-shirts and hats made.

Picture of the day:

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Other morsels:

O.J. Simpson walks out of Nevada prison after serving nine years for robbery

Mnuchin on Trump’s feud with San Juan mayor: She attacked, he attacked back

‘People Are NOT Dying’: Geraldo Confronts San Juan Mayor Over Exaggerated Claims

Mick Mulvaney To CNN: Media Isn’t Showing Federal Relief Effort

US school districts prepare for influx of Puerto Ricans

Man Accidentally Shot Step-Daughter During Argument over Trump and Puerto Rico, Deputies Say

Trump called Cowboys' Jerry Jones 4 times about anthem protests: report

Students Kicked off High School Football Team for Kneeling

Entire high school football team runs onto field with American flags!

Parks And Rec, Jimmy Fallon TV Writer: ‘If You Support Trump You Should Have Your Children Taken Away’

Corker: 'I stand by' my criticism of Trump

John Kasich says he'll leave the Republican party if it doesn't fix itself

Florida AG Says She Won’t Accept O.J. But He Might Go Anyway

ISIS claims responsibility for Marseille train station attack; 2 women killed

Austria's 'Burqa Ban' law comes into force

Trump told his staffers to portray him as 'crazy' to get more out of negotiations with South Korea

Hundreds injured in Catalonia as Spanish police crack down on referendum vote

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Editor's Choice
Flashback: ISIS Video Threatens Las Vegas
comments
Reminder: Emails Showed Facebook Ties with Clinton Campaign
comments
Forcing Christian Bakeries to Bake Satan Cakes
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 