Monday's HOT MIC

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Trump Tower en route to the United Nations.

Later in the morning, the President will participate in the Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development meeting.

The President will then depart the United Nations en route to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The President will then participate in an expanded meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in an expanded meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

In the evening, the President will attend a working dinner with Latin American leaders.

The President will then depart Lotte New York Palace Hotel en route to Trump Tower.

Unrest in St. Louis

Protests/riots continued for a third night in St. Louis with 80 people arrested Sunday. ABC News reports, "At least 32 people were arrested earlier in the weekend as demonstrators blocked highways, damaged property and threw rocks at the mayor's house and bricks at police officers, police said." The total arrested is in the ball park of 110.

The protests resulted from a "not guilty" verdict for police officer Jason Stockley on charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action after he shot and killed Lamar Smith in 2011. Get the scoop from PJ Media's Deb Heine. Protestors were arrested with a variety of weapons and the police reported that "an unidentified chemical" was thrown on an officer who was subsequently transported to a hospital.

Officers confiscate weapons, guns, protective gear from a rioter. Suspect was taken into custody. #StLVerdict pic.twitter.com/2rObBhQHu8 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

“Today we saw again that the vast majority of protesters were nonviolent,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during an early-morning briefing on Monday. “But for the third day in a row, the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive.”

McMaster says the admin better without those pushing an agenda, clarifies Paris accord rumors

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News this weekend. He spoke about the President's upcoming United National speech, his former colleague Steve Bannon and the Paris Accord. You can watch it below:

Senate tries for last ditch Obamacare repeal

Politico is reporting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his team are considering bringing back legislation that would "scale back" the federal government's involvement in health care. The new effort would "provide block grants to states, congressional and Trump administration sources said."

No final decision has been made, but the GOP leader has told his caucus that if the bill written by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has the support of at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators, he will bring it to the floor, Graham and Cassidy say. That would give Republicans one more crack at repealing the Affordable Care Act, a longtime party pledge. Right now, support for the bill — which would replace Obamacare’s tax subsidies with block grants, end the law’s individual insurance mandate and scale back its Medicaid expansion — among Republican senators is short of 50 votes. But McConnell and his lieutenants will gauge support this week in private party meetings with help from President Donald Trump, administration and Capitol Hill sources said.

Said a source familiar with process: “McConnell and his team are engaged and serious about the vote and working with the conference to build support for Graham-Cassidy. White House is also operating with all hands on deck.”

Democrats are calling for Democrat Senators to oppose the new effort. Even if the Senate did pass the bill there's no guarantee the House will follow suit. Stay tuned.

Boston College student hit with acid attack in France

Four Boston College students were attacked with hydrochloric acid in Marseille, France on Sunday morning. The authorities say the attack was not terror-related.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” Nick Gozik, director of Boston College's Office of International Programs. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident.”

The attacker, a woman, told authorities she "went crazy." She also said she had been a victim of an acid attack earlier in her life.

The woman, according to the newspaper, told police she "went crazy" and was not targeting anyone in particular. She also showed officers pictures of herself with burns and claimed she had been a victim of an acid attack, and wanted to replicate what others had suffered, the newspaper reported.

Picture of the day:

A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

