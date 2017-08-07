Monday's HOT MIC

Good Monday morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

The president has no public events, he is having a working vacation at his Bedminster property in New Jersey for the next two weeks.

Trump chats with South Korean President and tweets about it

Yesterday evening, South Korean President Moon Jae requested a call with President Trump following the UN Security Council's unanimous vote to increase the sanctions on the crazy NorK regime.

After the call, President Trump tweeted about it.

Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The White House reported about the call, saying the leaders "affirmed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, South Korea, and Japan, as well as to most countries around the world. President Trump and President Moon welcomed the new United Nations Security Council resolution that unanimously passed 15-0. The leaders committed to fully implement all relevant resolutions and to urge the international community to do so as well."

DOJ investigates Obama's federal left-wing slush fund

This is one of my pet peeves. It's fantastic Sessions is looking into this horrific practice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is investigating up to $6 billion in legal settlement money that the Obama administration steered toward progressive causes and allies in left-wing advocacy groups. A memo sent to US attorneys on July 28, published Friday by Breitbart news, ordered a review of a decade’s worth of payouts that Congressional Republicans have called a political slush fund. Former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch regularly arranged for major corporations to make large “donations” to left-leaning groups like UnidosUS — formerly the National Council of La Raza — and NeighborWorks America during settlement negotiations to end banking, environmental, civil-rights, and other federal lawsuits.

Incredible. And here's the kicker: "The groups getting the money were not victims in the cases or parties to the lawsuits, and Republicans say they had no proper claim to the cash."

The list included UnidosUS, which advocates for illegal immigrants; the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a left-leaning housing lobbyist group; Operation Hope, which pushes banks to lend to unqualified mortgage applicants in Los Angeles; and the Mutual Housing Association of New York, a spinoff of the controversial community-organizing group ACORN.

Imagine how many people could have had their healthcare subsidized by these millions of dollars?

$3 billion of the multi-billion-dollar 2013 agreements with Citigroup and Bank of America to settle cases related to mortgage-backed securities went to community-organizing groups.

Outrageous.

Chicago to sue Trump admin over threat to yank funds, CA state action could be next

On Sunday, failed Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city will sue the Trump administration for failing to comply with federal law enforcement. CA governor Jerry Brown wants his state to take action as well.

“Chicago will not let our residents have their fundamental rights isolated and violated,” he said in a press conference about the lawsuit. “And Chicago will never relinquish our status as a welcoming city.”

And we all know how well Chicago is run.

“It might just be very helpful to get into court and resolve this in a judicial form, rather than in the rhetoric of politicians talking past one another,” the Democratic governor said.

The agitation was kicked-off when the DOJ released its application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which gives states millions of dollars for criminal justice programs.

For the first time, the grant application included provisions requiring local governments to let Homeland Security access any detention facility and investigate inmates suspected of being undocumented. The application also says local governments have to give the feds 48 hours notice before releasing someone who is wanted for immigration violations. Both of these rules are listed as necessities to receive federal money.

New York is also preparing to sue over the new requirements.

"Murder-free weekend" in Baltimore a failure

Three people were shot and two killed in Baltimore during a "kill-free" weekend.

Activist Erricka Bridgeford promoted the campaign as a "Baltimore ceasefire" and "Nobody kill anybody" weekend that began on Friday and ends Sunday night, garnering the support of thousands on social media since May. The city made it through Friday with no shootings reported, drawing hope from participants the campaign might see some success. But by Saturday, two men -- ages 24 and 37 -- were shot and killed in separate incidents just hours apart, according to the Baltimore Sun. Another man, 22, also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, FOX45 reported.

So far, 204 people have been murdered in Baltimore.

Twitter feud escalates: CNN analyst reports Dana Loesch to the feds...or something

This is insane.

Mark Hertling, a CNN analyst, said he had "reported" NRA spokesperson, radio host and The Blaze TV host Dana Loesch to whomever one "reports" the "stuff" they don't like. He reported Loesch because of the most recent NRA ad.

This is the 5th "ad" from @NRATV & they are increasingly shocking and hateful, threatening Americans and institutions. I've reported them. https://t.co/qy0dcMLrti — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 4, 2017

Here's Dana's ad: (WARNING: may upset snowflakes)

Hertling clarified that he only reported Loesch and NRATV to the twitter police not the real police.

Always remember: the left is the party of censorship and RIGHTTHINK.

Picture of the day:

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team perform in the Seafair Air Show during Seafair weekend, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Other morsels:

Toxic waste from U.S. pot farms alarms experts

College launches course on ‘white identity politics’ in ‘Trumplandia’

Fox News host Bolling suspended after sexting allegations

Prof Who Said ‘Trump Must Hang’ Won’t Be Returning To Teach

More than 30 injured after tornado hits in Tulsa

NYT, WaPo reporters didn’t want to cover Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting, forced to by bosses

Knife-wielding man yelling ‘Allahu akbar’ busted at Eiffel Tower

Armed robbery suspect fell asleep at crime scene

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation: 'We tried hard'

Sen. Warren honing campaign pitch as GOP eyes 2018 campaign

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!