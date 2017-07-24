Monday's HOT MIC

Good Monday Morning.

Kushner to be questioned behind closed doors

Presidential son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner will meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and then with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to discussion RUSSIA.

The committees are also expected to meet with Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., however those meetings have "been delayed indefinitely while the committee continues to negotiate with the men’s attorneys for documents and information."

Everyone was buzzing this weekend after news leaked the White House was purportedly investigating the options for pardons and whether the president could pardon himself. The leaks served to grow the cloud of suspicion over Kushner's meeting. He will not be under oath when he meets with the committees.

Lawyer Abbe Lowell said Kushner “is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress.’’ He said Kushner “appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.’’

It's never going to be put to rest.

Here is what's on President Trump's agenda today:

In the afternoon, President Donald J. Trump will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.

The President will then participate in a greeting with victims of Obamacare.

Later in the afternoon, the President will give a statement on healthcare.

The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Beaver, West Virginia.

In the evening, the President will give remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

Scaramucci does Sunday show tour

Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, did some time on the Sunday shows, taking fire from the Democratic Party media complex.

Regarding the fresh round of leaks revealing turmoil in the White House: "I will take dramatic action to stop those leaks," Scaramucci said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Let me help you, sir:

Scaramucci said he would "pare down the staff" to stop the leaks.

"I think it's not fair to the president, it's actually not fair to America or the people in the government," he said.

"I'm not going to be able to stop the leaks in the intergovernmental agencies and all that other stuff, that's a different ball of wax. But something is going on in the White House that the president does not like, and we're going to fix it."

On CBS' Face the Nation, Scaramucci threatened: “If they’re going to stay on that staff, they’re going to stop leaking. If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody."

On Saturday, Scaramucci warned the media on Twitter: "The politics of 'gotcha' are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people."

Pelosi offers a better deal

On Monday, the Democrats will offer a "better deal" to the American public -- a better deal than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and #resist.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi published an editorial in the WaPo where she finally reveals the Democratic policy platform:

For the first time in a decade, the GOP had the White House, Congress and complete control of the legislative process to advance its agenda. But instead of creating good-paying jobs, or rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, or advancing tax reform, Republicans have spent six months trying to raise Americans’ health costs to fund tax breaks for billionaires. Democrats have a better approach — in fact, a better deal. On Monday, House and Senate Democrats are traveling to the town of Berryville, Va., to announce a fresh vision for “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.”

Right. They had the presidency for eight years so why do we need to fix all these things? Perhaps at their event the Democrats will reveal a viable blueprint to execute their solutions?

Pelosi offers the vague warning: "The past six months have exposed the toxic special-interest priorities at the core of the Republican agenda. The American people deserve better. With a Democratic Congress, a better deal is exactly what Democrats will give them."

Right.

Female Doctor Who: A ‘loss of a role model for boys’

Former Time Lord Peter Davison shared his thoughts about Doctor Who regenerating into a woman.

"If I feel any doubts, it's the loss of a role model for boys, who I think 'Doctor Who' is vitally important for," the 66-year-old actor said before an appearance at Comic-Con. "So I feel a bit sad about that, but I understand the argument that you need to open it up."

Davison went on to say he preferred "the idea of the Doctor as a boy."

Notably, Davison's son-in-law is the great David Tennant, one of the best Doctors. Tennant is very supportive of a female Doctor.

"I can't think of a finer choice, I'm very excited," Tennant said of his "Broadchurch" co-star's casting. "She's a great actress and I think that's what that part needs. I think the better the actor, the better the show, and Jodie's one of the best actors working in Britain right now."

Meh.

Photo of the Day:

The car driven by Martin Truex Jr. burns after a crash with Kyle Busch during the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Greg Huey)

Other Morsels:

School Guide Calls For ‘Segregating’ Students Uncomfortable With Transgender Bathrooms

Honorary Alaska 'mayor,' Stubbs the cat, dies at 20

Felon named 'Fellony' charged with new felonies

NAACP chooses interim leader as it prepares for listening tour

Israeli embassy shooting in Jordan leaves two dead, another one injured

Pope calls for 'moderation' after Jerusalem shrine violence

Kat Von D beauty contest winner disqualified over pro-Trump Instagram post

Bernie Sanders open to 2020 presidential run

Woman finds huge dead alligator in North Carolina river

Wisconsin floods ruin all the cash at 1 bank

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!