Monday's HOT MIC

Best news of the day, if you're at all into aviation.
NASA Uploads Hundreds of Rare Aircraft Films to YouTube.
I'll be in my bunk.
And here's a link to the full archive.
(Hat tip, Kenny Smith on Twitter.)
Admit it already.
Over the weekend, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer finally admitted the truth: Democrats have no one but themselves to blame for 2016.
Trump could not agree more.
Do Democrats stand for anything, besides obstructing Trump? Most Americans don't think so. Here's more on the story.
Collusion?
EU To Retaliate "Within Days" If US Imposes New Sanctions On Russia.
No, of course Brussels isn't colluding with Moscow -- but that's how this story would be played if the EU's and Washington's roles were reversed.
Read:
In what appears set to be major diplomatic showdown between Washington D.C. and Brussels, on Sunday the White House said that President Trump was open to signing legislation toughening sanctions on Russia after Senate and House leaders reached agreement on a bill late last week.
"We support where the legislation is now and will continue working with the House and Senate to put those tough sanctions in place on Russia until the situation in Ukraine is fully resolved and it certainly isn't right now," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" program.
As noted yesterday, congressional Democrats said on Saturday they had agreed with Republicans on a deal allowing new sanctions targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea in a bill that would limit any potential effort by Trump to try to lift sanctions against Moscow. A White House official quoted by Reuters later said the administration's view of the legislation evolved after changes were made, including the addition of sanctions on North Korea. The official said the administration "supports the direction the bill is headed, but won't weigh in conclusively until there is a final piece of legislation and no more changes are being made."
Restrictions against Russia come as part of the Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act, targeting not only Tehran, but also North Korea. Initially passed by the Senate last month, the measures seek to impose new economic measures on major sectors of the Russian economy. The draft legislation would also introduce individual sanctions for investing in Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, outlining steps to hamper construction of the pipeline and imposing sanctions on European companies which contribute to the project.
Other energy projects, such as the Caspian Sea oil and gas pipelines, the Ukraine gas transit, and the Zohr field off the Egyptian coast, may also be affected due to the participation of Russian companies.
And the best part? Thanks to American frackers, putting the squeeze on Russia's vital energy sector won't do much (if anything) to global oil prices.
So go on and take that summer road trip in your gas-guzzling SUV, filling up your tank for cheap and without filling up Russian/Korean/Iranian coffers.
Good Monday Morning.
Kushner to be questioned behind closed doors
Presidential son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner will meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday and then with the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to discussion RUSSIA.
The committees are also expected to meet with Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., however those meetings have "been delayed indefinitely while the committee continues to negotiate with the men’s attorneys for documents and information."
Everyone was buzzing this weekend after news leaked the White House was purportedly investigating the options for pardons and whether the president could pardon himself. The leaks served to grow the cloud of suspicion over Kushner's meeting. He will not be under oath when he meets with the committees.
Lawyer Abbe Lowell said Kushner “is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress.’’ He said Kushner “appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.’’
It's never going to be put to rest.
Here is what's on President Trump's agenda today:
- In the afternoon, President Donald J. Trump will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.
- The President will then participate in a greeting with victims of Obamacare.
- Later in the afternoon, the President will give a statement on healthcare.
- The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Beaver, West Virginia.
- In the evening, the President will give remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree.
- The President will then depart Beaver, West Virginia, for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Washington, D.C.
Scaramucci does Sunday show tour
Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, did some time on the Sunday shows, taking fire from the Democratic Party media complex.
Regarding the fresh round of leaks revealing turmoil in the White House: "I will take dramatic action to stop those leaks," Scaramucci said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
Let me help you, sir:
Scaramucci said he would "pare down the staff" to stop the leaks.
"I think it's not fair to the president, it's actually not fair to America or the people in the government," he said.
"I'm not going to be able to stop the leaks in the intergovernmental agencies and all that other stuff, that's a different ball of wax. But something is going on in the White House that the president does not like, and we're going to fix it."
On CBS' Face the Nation, Scaramucci threatened: “If they’re going to stay on that staff, they’re going to stop leaking. If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody."
On Saturday, Scaramucci warned the media on Twitter: "The politics of 'gotcha' are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people."
Pelosi offers a better deal
On Monday, the Democrats will offer a "better deal" to the American public -- a better deal than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and #resist.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi published an editorial in the WaPo where she finally reveals the Democratic policy platform:
For the first time in a decade, the GOP had the White House, Congress and complete control of the legislative process to advance its agenda. But instead of creating good-paying jobs, or rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, or advancing tax reform, Republicans have spent six months trying to raise Americans’ health costs to fund tax breaks for billionaires.
Democrats have a better approach — in fact, a better deal. On Monday, House and Senate Democrats are traveling to the town of Berryville, Va., to announce a fresh vision for “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future.”
Right. They had the presidency for eight years so why do we need to fix all these things? Perhaps at their event the Democrats will reveal a viable blueprint to execute their solutions?
Pelosi offers the vague warning: "The past six months have exposed the toxic special-interest priorities at the core of the Republican agenda. The American people deserve better. With a Democratic Congress, a better deal is exactly what Democrats will give them."
Right.
Female Doctor Who: A ‘loss of a role model for boys’
Former Time Lord Peter Davison shared his thoughts about Doctor Who regenerating into a woman.
"If I feel any doubts, it's the loss of a role model for boys, who I think 'Doctor Who' is vitally important for," the 66-year-old actor said before an appearance at Comic-Con. "So I feel a bit sad about that, but I understand the argument that you need to open it up."
Davison went on to say he preferred "the idea of the Doctor as a boy."
Notably, Davison's son-in-law is the great David Tennant, one of the best Doctors. Tennant is very supportive of a female Doctor.
"I can't think of a finer choice, I'm very excited," Tennant said of his "Broadchurch" co-star's casting. "She's a great actress and I think that's what that part needs. I think the better the actor, the better the show, and Jodie's one of the best actors working in Britain right now."
Meh.
Photo of the Day:
