Monday's HOT MIC

Performer R. Kelly, who has been in trouble before for having sex with underage girls, is now being accused of holding women against their will in a "cult."

Fox News:

R. Kelly is being accused of holding women in a "cult" where he dictates everything from what they can wear and eat to their sexual behavior and controls any communication they have with the outside world, according to a Buzzfeed report on Monday.

A rep for R. Kelly did not return Fox News' requests for comment on the shocking report.

Buzzfeed claims the R&B singer, who has homes near Chicago and Atlanta, houses up to six women.

Three people who say they used to be a part of Kelly’s entourage -- Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee -- gave information on Kelly’s alleged lifestyle.

Mack told Buzzfeed that Kelly runs every aspect of these women’s lives.

"No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom… a master at mind control. ... He is a puppet master,” said Mack.

According to Mack, Jones and McGee, there was a 31-year-old “den mother” who recently vacated Kelly's residence. The women claim there is currently a 25-year-old woman, a 19-year-old model, a 26-year-old aspiring singer and an 18-year-old singer living with the R&B artist.

The mom of one of the women, who was not identified, spoke to Buzzfeed and claimed that her daughter was 19 when she met the now 50-year-old star in 2015. She hoped Kelly would help her daughter’s singing career. Instead, she alleges her daughter moved into the recording artist’s home. Soon after, the mother claims her daughter's contact with her parents dwindled to include only two vague texts -- on Christmas and Mother’s Day.

The mother told Buzzfeed she has not seen her daughter since Dec. 1, 2016.