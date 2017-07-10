Monday's HOT MIC
The Home Run Derby commentators are terrible
You're going to want to gouge your eardrums out with the shards of splintered baseball bats after listening to five minutes of commentary on tonight's Home Run Derby on ESPN. Here's what you'll hear if you turn it on right now:
"Oh my goodness!!!!" "Wow!" "Look at that!" "Oh my goodness!" "Wow!" "Oh my goodness!" "Wow!" "Oh. My. Goodness!!!" "Wooooowww!!"
I am not kidding. This thing is unwatchable. I'm not the only one who's noticed:
They also inexplicably lapsed into Spanish for five minutes, which made us think the dog had rolled over onto the remote and switched us to the Spanish station. It took us a few minutes of flipping around to realize that ESPN was doing this intentionally!
There's also the issue of a girl who's never played a single inning of Major Leauge Baseball in her life being a commentator for the Derby:
Jessica Mendoza, who is described on Wikipedia as a "former softball player and current broadcaster," just said (I am not kidding), "He's more hands. He's not huffing and puffing." What does that even mean?
The worst part of this gabfest? It's nearly impossible to follow what's happening on the field. Please tell me this is not some attempt to attract the female demographic. If so, make it stop and give us baseball back.
This about sums it up:
Republican men from the Northeast are the best tippers according to a new survey conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International on behalf of CreditCards.com. Republicans, men, and residents of the Northeast leave a median of 20 percent in tips. Women leave 16 percent and Democrats and Southerners leave only 15 percent according to the survey of more than 1,000 American adults.
Via Bloomberg:
Though roughly half of people tip between 16 percent and 20 percent, about a fifth of restaurant goers polled admitted to stiffing the wait staff at least occasionally.
“I was definitely surprised by how many people tip over 15 percent, but I was also surprised by how many people never tip at all at a restaurant,” Matt Schulz, CreditCards.com’s senior industry analyst, said in a statement. “I’m guessing they don't get very good service on their next visit.”
Republicans also give more to charity, studies have found — because conservatives are more generous with their own money than liberals. Liberals, on the other hand, are more generous with other people's money.
Ew...Look who was spotted on the subway today texting. (Or was he sexting?)
Thousands of Scots sign up for "Uber for escorts" sex delivery app.
Thousands of people in Scotland have signed up for a sex delivery app called "Rendevu." From Scotland's Daily Record:
Thousands of randy Scots have signed up to a new sex delivery app, dubbed as "Uber for escorts".
Online platform Rendevu has been downloaded by over 2,000 people since launching in Scotland last month and allows users to order hook-ups at the click of a button.
But the creators of the app have been slammed by concerned politicians, including SNP MSP Sandra White who described it as a "takeaway menu".
She told the Scottish Sun : “It’s quite worrying; it’s like a takeaway menu.
“You just get the app, then phone it up and get to take away an escort. ...
The platform allows escorts and and erotic masseurs to organise their pricing, availability and services while clients can view the name and profile of service providers, costs and estimated arrival times.
You really can get anything on the Internet. At least for now...
Not my favorite source, but he seems to be right a lot:
If you use an ad blocker and visited Drudge over the weekend you may have noticed this:
As you might imagine, not everyone is happy with the change.
Here's the thing to remember about the Internet: TANSTAAFL. Although it seems like everything is free here on the glorious interwebs, it's not. Someone has to pay to host the site and compensate writers, and popular sites like Drudge have expenses for servers or cloud services. They also likely pay a king's ransom (emphasis on the ransom part) to keep their sites protected from hackers. A tip jar is one way some sites have tried to get regular visitors to pay for the upkeep on their sites, but more often than not people take the freebies and run without leaving a donation. Until someone comes up with a better system, ads are the way sites stay up and running. Yes, they can be annoying, but if you enjoy a site and regularly consume their free content, you can help them keep the lights on by turning off your ad blocker.
It's a hoax, foax.
Jayden K Smith: Why you should ignore this Facebook hacker hoax
Facebook users are being duped into circulating a hoax message warning them not to accept friend requests from an account called Jayden K Smith.
The message, being sent via Facebook Messenger, warns that the account is a hacker who "has the system connected to your Facebook account".
Well-meaning users are sharing the message widely, but as with most viral Facebook posts, the message is a hoax. There is no evidence of any account with the name Jayden K Smith going on sprees of adding users, and even if there were, they would not be able to hack into an account just by becoming a friend.
But then there is this:
Too late to change the narrative about Trump Jr.'s meeting with the Russian lawyer (None Dare Call it Treason except a former Bush aide), but it's amazing what ignoring the plain English of what the Times story says can do for a meme.
First, there's this:
It is unclear whether the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, actually produced the promised compromising information about Mrs. Clinton. But the people interviewed by The Times about the meeting said the expectation was that she would do so.
It isn't "unclear." It's "unknown." There's a difference that appears to be lost on the Times' editors.
The people interviewed by the Times have absolutely no idea if the Clinton stuff was discussed. So why quote them? "Expectations" of what was discussed is a load of crap. They don't know.
Then, there's this from Trump Jr.'s statement:
“After pleasantries were exchanged,” he said, “the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Mrs. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”
Pardon me. I know that the Times is out to get Trump but aren't they just a little teensy weensy bit curious about the DNC being funded by Russia and Putin's government wanting Hillary to win?
Wouldn't that be bombshell information for a real news organization to investigate?
We are supposed to believe that the top echelon of the Trump campaign met with a Russian contact to plot the the downfall of Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner are either the dumbest traitors in history - attending a meeting with a Russian that so many knew about that it would be impossible to keep secret - or this is business as usual politics. The Russian lawyer denies that they discussed anything about the campaign at all. There is no evidence that the campaign principles discussed anything illegal or even unethical with the lawyer.
I'm with Michael. This story is a "big yawn."
Rep. Paul Gosar has had enough of the bad behavior on his Facebook page. Here he is throwing down:
So you’re upset I blocked you on Facebook. Here’s why I don’t care, a three-part series.
Your First Amendment rights are fully intact:
If you think a block on Facebook is infringing upon your constitutional right to petition the government, you are sorely mistaken. You want to petition the government? Terrific. Call my office and file a complaint. Write me a letter spelling out your grievances. My staff does a terrific job of addressing these issues and briefing me on your messages. If you really desire to get in touch with me, quit spewing hateful comments on photos of me with constituents and loved ones. Call my office and let’s get something done.
My Facebook, my property:
My Facebook page is my property, period. Stated in the ‘About Me’ section on the Rep. Paul Gosar official page is the following disclaimer:
“Comments posted by users do not necessarily reflect the views of Congressman Gosar or his Congressional office. We reserve the right to hide or delete user comments that include profanity, name-calling, threats, personal attacks, known factual inaccuracies or other inappropriate comments or material at our discretion.
Additionally, we reserve the right to ban anyone who repeatedly "spams" this page with off-topic links, videos or comments unrelated to the topic under which they are posting.
We reserve the right to block any user who violates this or any other policies governing Facebook.
Users are banned who do not promote healthy, civil dialogue on this page but all are welcome to contact Congressman Gosar using other methods. These methods include utilizing the "contact me" link on www.house.gov/gosar, calling into one of our offices or voicing your concerns via fax or mail."
Our policies are clear and lack any gray area whatsoever. If you would like to voice your concern, there are plenty of places for you to do so, including my Facebook. But the moment you become disrespectful to me or my staff with crude language or distasteful discourse, you lose the opportunity to do so.
Commenting on my Facebook is a privilege, not a right.
Ask Mr. Scalise:
Late Wednesday evening, I received word that my colleague Whip Steve Scalise was re-admitted to intensive care as he continues to fight for his life after a gunman took him out. So, if you genuinely think that Members of Congress should not take your hostile, crass and inappropriate rhetoric as a threat, I challenge you, ask Mr. Scalise for his thoughts. Ask his wife. Ask his children.
Because, quite frankly, we don’t care if a Facebook “block” offends you.
Is this real or is it satire? I honestly don't know (the "Resistance" crowd can be hard to parody) -- but it's hilarious either way.