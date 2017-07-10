Monday's HOT MIC

The Home Run Derby commentators are terrible

You're going to want to gouge your eardrums out with the shards of splintered baseball bats after listening to five minutes of commentary on tonight's Home Run Derby on ESPN. Here's what you'll hear if you turn it on right now:

"Oh my goodness!!!!" "Wow!" "Look at that!" "Oh my goodness!" "Wow!" "Oh my goodness!" "Wow!" "Oh. My. Goodness!!!" "Wooooowww!!"

I am not kidding. This thing is unwatchable. I'm not the only one who's noticed:

In case none of you can hear the commentary from the home run derby it sounds a little like this: "Oh my goodness!" — Will Birch (@WillBirch23) July 11, 2017

Found something worse than CNN filling 24 hours on a slow news day: Home Run Derby commentary. Special torture. — Tom Mentzer (@tommentzer) July 11, 2017

Could do without the slam dunk contest commentary at the home run derby — Scott Bauer (@coachscottbauer) July 11, 2017

Is it just me or is this commentary not helping the home run derby? I'd much rather have Chris Berman saying back back back! — Ryan Teetz (@rteetz) July 11, 2017

There's bad commentary and then there is Home Run Derby bad commentary — Justin Van Ness (@justinvanness_) July 11, 2017

They also inexplicably lapsed into Spanish for five minutes, which made us think the dog had rolled over onto the remote and switched us to the Spanish station. It took us a few minutes of flipping around to realize that ESPN was doing this intentionally!

If you're watching the home run derby and not watching it on espn2 with the Spanish commentary, you're missing out. — Carter Moles (@cmolessportsfan) July 11, 2017

There's also the issue of a girl who's never played a single inning of Major Leauge Baseball in her life being a commentator for the Derby:

Good thing Jessica Mendoza has years of first hand experience playing baseball to provide commentary for the Home Run Derby... oh wait — Casey Crigger (@C_Crigger19) July 11, 2017

Jessica's commentary for the Home Run Derby has consisted of giggling and saying "What? WHAAAAAA?" — 95Sports (@95Sports) July 11, 2017

Cool to hear that ESPN hired some harpie from The View to add color commentary to the Home Run Derby. — Hammar (@mrhammar) July 11, 2017

Jessica Mendoza, who is described on Wikipedia as a "former softball player and current broadcaster," just said (I am not kidding), "He's more hands. He's not huffing and puffing." What does that even mean?

The worst part of this gabfest? It's nearly impossible to follow what's happening on the field. Please tell me this is not some attempt to attract the female demographic. If so, make it stop and give us baseball back.

This about sums it up: