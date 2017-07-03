Monday's HOT MIC

A jury in New York on Thursday found that the U.S. government can seize an estimated $1 billion in property from the Iranian Alavi Foundation.

The building's tenants are collectively known as the Islamic Education Center, and include a school and mosque.

"We're not very clear how it impacts our activities or our use of the building," Faheem Kazimi, chairman of IEC Houston, said by phone.

The Alavi Foundation is a nonprofit foundation billed as a group that helps all community members, regardless of race or religion, providing social services, scholarships and medical treatment.

Federal prosecutors, however, have painted the Alavi Foundation as an illegal funding machine for Iran, siphoning money from the U.S., sometimes to fund terrorist attacks.