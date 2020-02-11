LIVE: Drunkblogging the New Hampshire Primary
The question on my mind tonight is: Who will pick up the scraps of Joe Biden leftover from Iowa?
Time did a story today on New Hampshire's "paralyzed" voters, afraid of making the wrong choice -- "wrong" in their case meaning "can't beat Trump."
Who to choose?
The New York billionaire who wants to illegally disarm black and brown people, and legally disarm everyone else?
The former vice president who already skedaddled from your state to make his last stand in South Carolina?
The one-time mayor whose main accomplishment is the ability to speak 126 corporate buzzwords in a row without saying anything?
That nice-looking lady who filed the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, and whatever happened to her anyway?
The schoolteacher-looking lady who talks about niceness and getting along with everyone when she isn't throwing heavy objects at her staff?
The old Bolshevik from New York?
The not-quite-as-old Menshevik from neighboring Massachusetts?
What about the free money guy who won't wear a tie?
We'll find out soon enough, as the last of the polls close at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.
But the cocktails start right...
...NOW!
(Plus these live results courtesy of the great people at DDHQ.)
Tonight's underreported grudge match?
Yang's giving his concession speech.
He had to know this moment was coming, but he still looks and sounds like a happy warrior.
Wrong on everything by my lights, but he deserved a better shot from his party.
Good questions, and it depends on whether she can turn an unexpectedly strong finish, yet still well short of the top two, into a big and immediate fundraising push.
And then have the right people to turn that money into a ground game in almost nothing flat.
That's a tall order.
Did it ever occur to you that Biden took off for South Carolina because he couldn't remember which state was when?
Yang is "suspending" his campaign.
He and Gabbard, while I disagree with them both on nearly everything but their very sharp suits, were the only likable candidates in that huge field.
It's a shame, really.
20% reporting, and Slow Joe still stuck at about 8.5%.
It couldn't be happening to a nicer money-grubbing, self-aggrandizing, voter-abusing creep.
Yes! He! Can!
Nashua just closed with a treasure-trove of ballots.
Stand by...
Since the VodkaWife™ doesn't read these drunkblogs...
Picture a comfortable safe space -- a Mad Men-era living, really -- with a Sinatra playing on the hi-fi.
Tulsi, me, a little wine, and some Hayek by the fireside.
The next morning, her only regret will be having been born too late to have voted for Goldwater.
Maybe a boost for Warren coming down the line.