LIVE: Drunkblogging the New Hampshire Primary

The question on my mind tonight is: Who will pick up the scraps of Joe Biden leftover from Iowa?

Time did a story today on New Hampshire's "paralyzed" voters, afraid of making the wrong choice -- "wrong" in their case meaning "can't beat Trump."

Who to choose?

The New York billionaire who wants to illegally disarm black and brown people, and legally disarm everyone else?

The former vice president who already skedaddled from your state to make his last stand in South Carolina?

The one-time mayor whose main accomplishment is the ability to speak 126 corporate buzzwords in a row without saying anything?

That nice-looking lady who filed the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, and whatever happened to her anyway?

The schoolteacher-looking lady who talks about niceness and getting along with everyone when she isn't throwing heavy objects at her staff?

The old Bolshevik from New York?

The not-quite-as-old Menshevik from neighboring Massachusetts?

What about the free money guy who won't wear a tie?

We'll find out soon enough, as the last of the polls close at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

But the cocktails start right...

...NOW!

(Plus these live results courtesy of the great people at DDHQ.)