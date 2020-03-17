It's the Corona Tuesday Primary Drunkblog
Americans have a real talent for throwing crazy elections, but add a little pandemic to the mix and mere craziness turns to chaos.
As I've been out and about the last few days, taking care of chores and errands before everything gets locked down, I've noticed just how crazy Americans aren't in the face of possible COVID-19 infection. But don't tell that to the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine (R-Panic! at the Disco), who overruled Judge Richard Frye in order to postpone today's primary until June.
Maybe it's the right move, although PJMedia's own Ohio native Paula Bolyard isn't sure if it's actually legal.
Florida is being Florida. We went from hanging chads in 2000 to hangin' with Chad in 2020 -- enough poll workers have decided to sit this one out that it's becoming a problem.
Things are so bad in Illinois that local Democrats aren't sure which ballot boxes are safe to stuff.
So far, so good in Arizona, but keeping voters at a safe distance from one another is slowing everything down.
Still, lots of delegates are up for grabs tonight, and in conditions like these, maybe only the most dedicated voters will bother to show up.
As always, the drunkblog begins (directly underneath the returns widget) in five... four... three...
Even if Bernie Bros are better motivated to brave the coronavirus, that's a very difficult wall to scale.
Damn near impossible.
Florida is the big prize. 219 pledged delegates, or almost exactly half the total tonight.
441 pledged delegates are at steak tonight, or a little less than one quarter of the total needed to secure the nomination.
Not bad for just three states.
Polls close in most of Florida momentarily, the Panhandle to follow an hour later. But since a lot of poll workers were no-shows, don't be surprised if the polls stay open later than scheduled.
And you thought Ohio was messed up.