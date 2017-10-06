send
PJ Media

Friday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-10-06T03:12:14
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-10-06 06:46:14 chat 0 comments

Good Friday morning.

Here's what is on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

  • In the afternoon, the President will participate in a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

  • Later in the afternoon, the President will sign the National Manufacturing Day Proclamation.

  • The President will then meet with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

  • Later, the President will meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman.

The latest on the Las Vegas Massacre- the latest news

Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend said he would lie in bed moaning and screaming

Vegas shooter booked Chicago hotel room, scouted Boston sites, reports say

Here are all the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Volunteers create Healing Garden just days after Las Vegas shooting

Golden retrievers bring comfort to those affected by Las Vegas shooting

Nancy Sinatra: 'Murderous Members of NRA Should Face Firing Squad'

Vegan cook’s incredibly distasteful post about Las Vegas victims goes viral: ’59 meat eaters dead’

YouTube is filtering out stories on the Las Vegas shooting

Historical picture of the day:

This study of President Lyndon Johnson was made as the Chief Executive stood at his White House desk, Oct. 6, 1965 in Washington with his white collie, Blanco. Johnson is scheduled to undergo a gall bladder operation on Friday at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. (AP Photo)

Other morsels:

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for U.S

Trump administration will propose repealing Obama’s key effort to combat climate change

Trump Nominates a Coal Lobbyist to Be No. 2 at E.P.A.

President Trump dines with military leaders, calls it ‘calm before the storm’

Conservatives are furious at Trump for not firing the IRS commissioner, and one says it could be because of his tax returns

Trump administration moves to dismiss first lawsuit against transgender military ban

White House believes chief of staff's personal phone was hacked: report

Harvey Weinstein Taking Leave of Absence Following Reports of Sexual Harassment

Activists want Democrats to return Weinstein donations

Mercers, Bannon wade into West Virginia Senate race

D.C. Decides Not To Appeal Concealed Carry Court Order To Supreme Court

School evacuated over Pumpkin Spice aroma

Corporation behind 'Fearless Girl' statue pays $5M settlement for allegedly discriminating against women, black execs

Cam Newton posts apology, calls his comment to female reporter 'extremely degrading and disrespectful'

Russian hackers allegedly used popular antivirus software to steal NSA secrets

And that's all I've got, now go enjoy your Columbus Day weekend!

