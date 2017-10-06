Friday's HOT MIC
Here's what is on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.
- In the afternoon, the President will participate in a Hispanic Heritage Month event.
- Later in the afternoon, the President will sign the National Manufacturing Day Proclamation.
- The President will then meet with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
- Later, the President will meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman.
The latest on the Las Vegas Massacre- the latest news
Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend said he would lie in bed moaning and screaming
Vegas shooter booked Chicago hotel room, scouted Boston sites, reports say
Here are all the victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Volunteers create Healing Garden just days after Las Vegas shooting
Golden retrievers bring comfort to those affected by Las Vegas shooting
Nancy Sinatra: 'Murderous Members of NRA Should Face Firing Squad'
Vegan cook’s incredibly distasteful post about Las Vegas victims goes viral: ’59 meat eaters dead’
YouTube is filtering out stories on the Las Vegas shooting
Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for U.S
Trump administration will propose repealing Obama’s key effort to combat climate change
Trump Nominates a Coal Lobbyist to Be No. 2 at E.P.A.
President Trump dines with military leaders, calls it ‘calm before the storm’
Conservatives are furious at Trump for not firing the IRS commissioner, and one says it could be because of his tax returns
Trump administration moves to dismiss first lawsuit against transgender military ban
White House believes chief of staff's personal phone was hacked: report
Harvey Weinstein Taking Leave of Absence Following Reports of Sexual Harassment
Activists want Democrats to return Weinstein donations
Mercers, Bannon wade into West Virginia Senate race
D.C. Decides Not To Appeal Concealed Carry Court Order To Supreme Court
School evacuated over Pumpkin Spice aroma
Corporation behind 'Fearless Girl' statue pays $5M settlement for allegedly discriminating against women, black execs
Cam Newton posts apology, calls his comment to female reporter 'extremely degrading and disrespectful'
Russian hackers allegedly used popular antivirus software to steal NSA secrets
