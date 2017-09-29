Friday's HOT MIC
Good Friday Morning.
I have a "Yom Kippur starts tonight" version of the Morning Briefing for you today.
Here is what's on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.
- The President will then depart the White House en route to the Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C., to give remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers.
- Later in the morning, the President will return to the White House.
- In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Rick Scott of Florida.
- The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster.
Historical picture of the day:
Other morsels:
56 percent of voters think world is ‘going to hell in a handbasket’
Jeff Sessions on Russia investigation: Media making 'perfectly normal' actions look nefarious
Mike Pence sent his lawyer to meet with Robert Mueller over the Russia investigation
Grassley meets Rosenstein amid tensions over probes
Senate investigators jostle over Russia probe turf
The White House is investigating the use of private email servers by top officials
Betsy DeVos Faces Silent Protesters At Harvard Event
Price says he’ll repay taxpayers for his private jet travel
The cost of Tom Price's air travel tops $1 million
Judge rules Black Lives Matter is a social movement and can’t be sued
Twitter uncovered more than 200 Russia-linked bots
‘Blacktivist’ social media accounts linked to Russian efforts to sow divisions in U.S.
DOJ demands Facebook information from 'anti-administration activists'
Senate leader: Twitter presentation on election interference 'deeply disappointing'
ICE arrests nearly 450 illegal immigrants in sanctuary city raids
Tree trimming firm pays biggest fine in U.S. immigration case
Packers and Bears stand, link arms before NFL game
Superintendent Now Forcing Student Athletes to Stand During National Anthem
Bar’s ‘Lynch Kaepernick’ anti-protest display accused of being racist
Eric Holder-Inspired U.S. Attorney General Drama Series With Jerry Bruckheimer Producing In Works At CBS
New Mexico governor faces heat over unpaid burger bill
Killer clown case leads to woman's arrest 27 years later
Rep. Sinema to challenge Flake for Senate seat
Elementary school librarian scolds first lady for sending ‘racist’ Dr. Seuss books
And that's all I've got and g'mar chatima tova.