PJ Media

Friday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-09-29T03:07:33
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-09-29 06:45:50

Good Friday Morning.

I have a "Yom Kippur starts tonight" version of the Morning Briefing for you today.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

  • The President will then depart the White House en route to the Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C., to give remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers.

  • Later in the morning, the President will return to the White House.

  • In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Rick Scott of Florida.

  • The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster.

Historical picture of the day:

People jam the street outside New York's City Hall Sept. 29, 1969 to welcome Israel's Prime Minister Golda Meir. The big sign reads "We Love You, Goldie." (AP Photo)

Other morsels:

56 percent of voters think world is ‘going to hell in a handbasket’

Jeff Sessions on Russia investigation: Media making 'perfectly normal' actions look nefarious

Mike Pence sent his lawyer to meet with Robert Mueller over the Russia investigation

Grassley meets Rosenstein amid tensions over probes

Senate investigators jostle over Russia probe turf

The White House is investigating the use of private email servers by top officials

Betsy DeVos Faces Silent Protesters At Harvard Event

Price says he’ll repay taxpayers for his private jet travel

The cost of Tom Price's air travel tops $1 million

Judge rules Black Lives Matter is a social movement and can’t be sued

Twitter uncovered more than 200 Russia-linked bots

‘Blacktivist’ social media accounts linked to Russian efforts to sow divisions in U.S.

DOJ demands Facebook information from 'anti-administration activists'

Senate leader: Twitter presentation on election interference 'deeply disappointing'

ICE arrests nearly 450 illegal immigrants in sanctuary city raids

Tree trimming firm pays biggest fine in U.S. immigration case

Packers and Bears stand, link arms before NFL game

Superintendent Now Forcing Student Athletes to Stand During National Anthem

Bar’s ‘Lynch Kaepernick’ anti-protest display accused of being racist

Eric Holder-Inspired U.S. Attorney General Drama Series With Jerry Bruckheimer Producing In Works At CBS

New Mexico governor faces heat over unpaid burger bill

Killer clown case leads to woman's arrest 27 years later

Rep. Sinema to challenge Flake for Senate seat

Elementary school librarian scolds first lady for sending ‘racist’ Dr. Seuss books

And that's all I've got and g'mar chatima tova.

