Friday's HOT MIC
Good Friday Morning and L'shana tova.
Here's what is on the President's agenda today:
- In the afternoon, President Donald J. Trump will depart Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster, NJ en route to Huntsville, AL to participate in a U.S. Senate Rally for Luther Strange.
- In the evening, the President will depart Huntsville, AL en route to Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster, NJ
Worth a mention:
Valerie Plame, former CIA desk jockey, let her jew-hating slip show on twitter yesterday when she shared an article entitled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” That kind of article is the kind of thing you would find at the alt-right websites, perhaps someone should buy Plame a tiki torch?
The word "neocon" is often used a code word for "JEW" but apparently Plame didn't know that as she informed the twidiots "I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest" when she "apologized." Don't wait for a week of wall-to-wall coverage over this.
North Korea's nutter Kim Jung Un re-introduced the word "dotard" into the public consciousness when he wrote a screed threatening the U.S.
"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," Kim wrote.
Picture of the day:
Other morsels:
And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!