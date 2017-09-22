Friday's HOT MIC

Good Friday Morning and L'shana tova.

Here's what is on the President's agenda today:

In the afternoon, President Donald J. Trump will depart Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster, NJ en route to Huntsville, AL to participate in a U.S. Senate Rally for Luther Strange.

In the evening, the President will depart Huntsville, AL en route to Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster, NJ

Worth a mention:

Valerie Plame, former CIA desk jockey, let her jew-hating slip show on twitter yesterday when she shared an article entitled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” That kind of article is the kind of thing you would find at the alt-right websites, perhaps someone should buy Plame a tiki torch?

The word "neocon" is often used a code word for "JEW" but apparently Plame didn't know that as she informed the twidiots "I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest" when she "apologized." Don't wait for a week of wall-to-wall coverage over this.

North Korea's nutter Kim Jung Un re-introduced the word "dotard" into the public consciousness when he wrote a screed threatening the U.S.

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," Kim wrote.

Picture of the day:

A circus artist performs during the International Festival of Circus Art in the State Circus in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Participants from 16 countries take part in the event. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Other morsels:

Americans change opinion of Trump after hurricanes and North Korea in new poll

Federal estimate shows big win-loss gap among states under Cassidy-Graham bill

CNN to host health-care debate with ObamaCare repeal sponsors ... and Bernie Sanders

Mueller asked WH for phone records on Air Force One statement

EPA pulls agents from criminal investigations to guard Pruitt

Grassley asks FBI if it warned Trump about Manafort

US announces $700M in aid for Syria

Tillerson urging Trump to certify Iran's compliance with nuclear deal: report

Haley says she doesn't want to be secretary of state

Mnuchin: Companies working with North Korea are ‘on notice’

Ex-Trump adviser claims Steve Bannon co-wrote UN speech

Poland, NATO launch defensive exercises amid security concerns

North Korea could test hydrogen bomb over Pacific Ocean, says foreign minister

Violence erupts during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech in New York

Kim Jong Un says Trump will 'pay dearly' for UN speech

US to provide $32 million in aid to Rohingya fleeing Myanmar

Trump's national security adviser is using clips from Fox News to wage a campaign against leaks this week

Controversy grows over Christopher Columbus celebrations

BYU lifts decades-long ban on caffeinated soft drink sales

Gender-neutral teacher divides parents after requesting fifth-graders use preferred pronouns

Schools Now Getting Rated On How Friendly They Are To Trans Kids

Vegans Renege On Threat To Assault Orthodox Jews

Mel Brooks Calls Political Correctness The Death Of Comedy

Airport soap dispenser filled with ‘very disgusting’ fluid

France to skip 2018 Olympics in South Korea if security not ‘assured’

CVS to cap prescriptions to seven-day supply amid battling opioid epidemic

Black Lives Matter protesters can proceed with lawsuit against NYPD, Manhattan DA

Aaron Hernandez’s Family Suing NFL, Claim He Had CTE Brain Damage

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!