Friday's HOT MIC

Good Friday Morning.

Here is what's on the President's agenda today:

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will meet with the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ros s .

. The President will then receive his daily intelligence briefing.

The President will speak to Jewish leaders by telephone.

In the afternoon, the President will meet with Senator Bob Corker.

Later in the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews.

The President and the First Lady will then participate in an air fleet demonstration by the Joint Base personnel. The President and First Lady will then have a discussion with airmen. The President will deliver remarks to military personnel and families.

The President will then depart Washington, D.C. en route Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster, NJ.

Your daily elevator pitch news update:

Early this morning, there was an explosion in London at the Parson Green tube station. Police are describing it as a "terrorist incident." This story is still developing. North Korea has fired another missile over Japan. The missile was fired from an airfield near Pyongyang and traveled over 2300 miles before landing in the ocean. This is the second time North Korea has fired a missile over Japan. Ben Shapiro spoke last night at Berkeley and the "free speech" event required $600,000 in security measures to protect attendees and Ben from adult-babies who can't control their violent impulses when confronted with differing opinions. Nine adult-babies were arrested. The media is buzzing about a New York Times story that describes the rather icy relationship between Attorney General Sessions and President Trump. Several sources told the Times that Trump called Sessions an "idiot," humiliated him and wanted him to resign. Harvard rescinded its invitation for a visiting fellowship to treasoness Chelsea Manning. CIA Director Mike Pompeo cancelled a scheduled appearance and former CIA director Mike Morell also resigned as a senior fellow in protest. What was Harvard thinking? A hot mic reveals Senate Minority Leader bragging of President Trump "He likes us. He likes me anyway."

Historical picture of the day:

Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sept. 15, 1978. (AP Photo)

Other morsels:

Trump signs congressional resolution condemning white supremacists

ACLU Files Lawsuit To Keep ICE’s Hands Off Our Cell Phones

Amazon removes one-star reviews from Hillary Clinton's new book

DC socialite worries the hexes she put on people might have killed them

'The Daily Show' sings host Trevor Noah through 2022

McMaster’s memo warning against leaks is leaked to the media

Ben Shapiro speaks at UC Berkeley despite arrests and protests

This celebrity chef says he’d feed Trump poison.

Tax Overhaul to Be Unveiled This Month May Be Less Than Advertised

Roger Stone agrees to testify before House Intel Committee

Iranian propaganda video shows destruction of US Navy ships

Bette Midler takes a tumble on stage during ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Facebook is facing controversy over ads targeting 'Jew haters'

And that's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!