Friday's HOT MIC

Good Friday Morning.
Here's what's on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive a National Security Council briefing.
- The President will then receive a hurricane update.
- In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will depart the White House en route to Camp David.
Your elevator pitch version of the news
A massive earthquake hit Mexico overnight, killing 5 people. The quake registered 8.1 on the Richter's scale, which is ridiculously strong. Now there's a tsunami watch and aftershocks in Mexico. Hurricane Irma continues its Florida trajectory, but its path keeps moving so it's hard to know exactly where it's going to go. Landfall is expected on Saturday, you need to get out if officials are telling you to flee. The 9th Circus Court upheld the injunction from a lower court on the administration's restrictions on family for the travel ban. The Justice Department will appeal. Trump needs to split up the 9th Circus and create another court for the poor non-California states in the circuit. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is planning on scraping the Obama administration campus witch-hunt, sexual assault rules.
Picture of the day:
Other morsels:
5 dead and minor tsunami waves triggered after magnitude 8.2 strikes off southern Mexico
Dangerous winds, storm surge threaten Florida even as Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 4
Irma powers toward Florida, leaving behind path of death, destruction
Irma impact likely to be far worse than Hurricane Andrew, experts say
Former presidents band together in call for Harvey, Irma relief aid
Meet the New Orleans woman who saved more than 100 shelter animals from Harvey
National Guard Authorized to Confiscate Peoples’ Guns Ahead of Hurricane
Govs. John Kasich and John Hickenlooper detail plan to shore up Obamacare, break health care stalemate
Bannon: McConnell told Trump to back off "Drain the Swamp" talk
Yet Another Anonymously Sourced Trump-Russia Story Falls Apart
Justice Department to take latest travel ban ruling to Supreme Court
Sanders asks if ‘anyone really believes’ Clinton’s book excerpts
Breaking: 9th Circuit Appeals Court rules against Trump on controversial ban
F.D.A. Accuses EpiPen Maker of Failing to Investigate Malfunctions
Trump admin backs Colorado baker who refused to make cake for same-sex wedding
Why North Korea is a black hole for American spies
School apologizes for suggesting students masturbate to avoid sex assault
Tucker Warns About 'Ominous' Google Censorship of Political Content
George Clooney says he sends racy texts to President Obama
DeVos planning to scrap Obama rules on campus sexual assault
And that's all I've got, enjoy your weekend!