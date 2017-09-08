Friday's HOT MIC

Good Friday Morning.

In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive a National Security Council briefing.

The President will then receive a hurricane update.

In the afternoon, the President and First Lady Melania Trump will depart the White House en route to Camp David.

A massive earthquake hit Mexico overnight, killing 5 people. The quake registered 8.1 on the Richter's scale, which is ridiculously strong. Now there's a tsunami watch and aftershocks in Mexico. Hurricane Irma continues its Florida trajectory, but its path keeps moving so it's hard to know exactly where it's going to go. Landfall is expected on Saturday, you need to get out if officials are telling you to flee. The 9th Circus Court upheld the injunction from a lower court on the administration's restrictions on family for the travel ban. The Justice Department will appeal. Trump needs to split up the 9th Circus and create another court for the poor non-California states in the circuit. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is planning on scraping the Obama administration campus witch-hunt, sexual assault rules.

USA's Wilma Rudolph, Clarksville, Tenn., hits the tape to win the gold medal in the women's 4 x 100-meter relay at the Summer Olympics in Rome, Sept. 8, 1960. Rudolph was the anchor for the U.S. team which combined for a time of 44.5. (AP Photo)

