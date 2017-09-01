send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Friday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-09-01T03:13:03
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-09-01 06:43:07 chat 0 comments

Good Friday Morning.

Here's is what is on the President's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.

  • The President will then speak with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan by telephone.

  • In the afternoon, the President will receive an update from disaster relief organizations on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Welcome to a holiday weekend edition of The Morning Briefing.

Harvey Round-Up

White House preparing $5.9B request for Harvey recovery aid

After Hurricane Harvey, Port Arthur residents remain stranded and homes still flooded, mayor says

Chick-fil-a rescues elderly Houston couple after they order food and a boat

Pence shows Trump how to sweat it out with Texas victims

Hotel apologizes for refusing to let Harvey victims’ dogs stay

Woman sings "Amazing Grace" to lift spirits of Harvey flood victims

Behold a true humanitarian in Texans star J.J. Watt He's raised more than $12M!

$99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey

Jet Ski-riding heroes reunite with Houston grandparents they rescued from flood zone

Picture of the day:

People evacuate a neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Other morsels:

Trump to cut pay raises for government workers

Outgoing sheriff Clarke expected to take job in Trump administration

Donald Trump just retaliated against Russia. Here’s what he did.

Four companies selected to build prototypes for Trump's border wall

Comey drafted conclusion in Hillary Clinton probe before key interviews, top Republicans say

FDA Recalls Nearly 500,000 Pacemakers Due To Hacking Risk

Jesse Jackson: Trump 'Would Not Qualify to Get Into Jesus' Kingdom'

People will take 1.2 trillion digital photos this year

Trump administration plans on making 90 percent cut to Obamacare ad budget

Petition to Declare George Soros a Terrorist is One of Most Popular on WhiteHouse.gov

No joke: Robbers walk into bar full of off-duty cops

Los Angeles cancels Columbus Day

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

Editor's Choice
Holding Harvey Victims Hostage
comments
U.S. Scales Back Russian Diplomatic Facilities
comments
Meet FEDOR: Russia’s Pistol-Wielding Robot
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 