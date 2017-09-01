Friday's HOT MIC
Good Friday Morning.
Here's is what is on the President's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will receive his daily intelligence briefing.
- The President will then speak with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan by telephone.
- In the afternoon, the President will receive an update from disaster relief organizations on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Welcome to a holiday weekend edition of The Morning Briefing.
Harvey Round-Up
White House preparing $5.9B request for Harvey recovery aid
After Hurricane Harvey, Port Arthur residents remain stranded and homes still flooded, mayor says
Chick-fil-a rescues elderly Houston couple after they order food and a boat
Pence shows Trump how to sweat it out with Texas victims
Hotel apologizes for refusing to let Harvey victims’ dogs stay
Woman sings "Amazing Grace" to lift spirits of Harvey flood victims
Behold a true humanitarian in Texans star J.J. Watt He's raised more than $12M!
$99 for a case of water: Texas officials report price gouging post-Harvey
Jet Ski-riding heroes reunite with Houston grandparents they rescued from flood zone
Picture of the day:
Other morsels:
Trump to cut pay raises for government workers
Outgoing sheriff Clarke expected to take job in Trump administration
Donald Trump just retaliated against Russia. Here’s what he did.
Four companies selected to build prototypes for Trump's border wall
Comey drafted conclusion in Hillary Clinton probe before key interviews, top Republicans say
FDA Recalls Nearly 500,000 Pacemakers Due To Hacking Risk
Jesse Jackson: Trump 'Would Not Qualify to Get Into Jesus' Kingdom'
People will take 1.2 trillion digital photos this year
Trump administration plans on making 90 percent cut to Obamacare ad budget
Petition to Declare George Soros a Terrorist is One of Most Popular on WhiteHouse.gov
No joke: Robbers walk into bar full of off-duty cops
Los Angeles cancels Columbus Day
