Columnists
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
print
PJ Media

Friday's HOT MIC

By PJ Staff 2017-08-18T04:01:22
chat comments

Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts.  Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.

Liz Sheld2017-08-18 07:06:08

Good Friday Morning.

Here is what's on President Trump's agenda today:

  • In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Morristown, New Jersey for Hagerstown Regional Airport en route to Camp David.

  • The President will then participate in a working lunch.

  • In the afternoon, the President will participate in a briefing with the National Security Council.

  • The President will then depart Camp David for Hagerstown Regional Airport, en route to Morristown Municipal Airport. The President will depart Morristown Municipal Airport to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Welcome to a condensed edition of the Morning Briefing

Picture of the day:

Workers use a crane to lift the monument dedicated to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney after it was was removed from outside Maryland State House, in Annapolis, Md., early Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Maryland workers hauled several monuments away, days after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Here's the buzz:

Spain attacks: Police shoot dead 5 suspects in 12 hours of terror

Work crew removes Taney statue from Maryland State House grounds

Confederate statue in Arizona vandalized with tar and feathers

Confederate Leaders’ Descendants Say Statues Can Come Down

OkCupid bans crying Nazi for life

Michigan State refuses to rent space to Richard Spencer's group

CNN Commentator Accuses Trump Of Being A ‘White Supremacist’

US digital rights group slams tech firms for barring neo-Nazis

Vandals spray-paint "Nazis" on New Hampshire GOP headquarters

Democratic congressman to introduce articles of impeachment

Kevin Durant says he won't go to Trump White House

Gore's advice for Trump: 'Resign'

Fears grow that Trump could ignore Congress on spending

The agonizing, 8-page memo on how to chauffeur a congressman

Feds Spend $438,699 Studying If ‘Gender Norms’ Make LGBTQ People Get Drunk

Mylan, U.S. finalize $465 million EpiPen settlement

Students head back to unfunded schools in three U.S. states

ACLU will no longer defend hate groups that protest with firearms

Wolf Blitzer made a very bizarre comparison to the Barcelona attack, and got torched for it

Islamist Ordered To Pay $3 Million For Destroying Historic Landmarks

Malala Yousafzai gets accepted to Oxford University

Tina Fey returns to ‘SNL Weekend Update’ to slam Trump, Ryan

And that's all I've got. Have a great weekend!

