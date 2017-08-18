Friday's HOT MIC
Welcome to HOT MIC, PJ Media's daily liveblog. Join our editors and contributors for news updates and conversation throughout the day, and add your thoughts to the mix in our comments section at the bottom or by clicking on the comment bubbles on individual posts. Be sure to save this link so you can find HOT MIC every day.
Good Friday Morning.
Here is what's on President Trump's agenda today:
- In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will depart Morristown, New Jersey for Hagerstown Regional Airport en route to Camp David.
- The President will then participate in a working lunch.
- In the afternoon, the President will participate in a briefing with the National Security Council.
- The President will then depart Camp David for Hagerstown Regional Airport, en route to Morristown Municipal Airport. The President will depart Morristown Municipal Airport to Bedminster, New Jersey.
Welcome to a condensed edition of the Morning Briefing
Picture of the day:
Here's the buzz:
Spain attacks: Police shoot dead 5 suspects in 12 hours of terror
Work crew removes Taney statue from Maryland State House grounds
Confederate statue in Arizona vandalized with tar and feathers
Confederate Leaders’ Descendants Say Statues Can Come Down
OkCupid bans crying Nazi for life
Michigan State refuses to rent space to Richard Spencer's group
CNN Commentator Accuses Trump Of Being A ‘White Supremacist’
US digital rights group slams tech firms for barring neo-Nazis
Vandals spray-paint "Nazis" on New Hampshire GOP headquarters
Democratic congressman to introduce articles of impeachment
Kevin Durant says he won't go to Trump White House
Gore's advice for Trump: 'Resign'
Fears grow that Trump could ignore Congress on spending
The agonizing, 8-page memo on how to chauffeur a congressman
Feds Spend $438,699 Studying If ‘Gender Norms’ Make LGBTQ People Get Drunk
Mylan, U.S. finalize $465 million EpiPen settlement
Students head back to unfunded schools in three U.S. states
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups that protest with firearms
Wolf Blitzer made a very bizarre comparison to the Barcelona attack, and got torched for it
Islamist Ordered To Pay $3 Million For Destroying Historic Landmarks
Malala Yousafzai gets accepted to Oxford University
Tina Fey returns to ‘SNL Weekend Update’ to slam Trump, Ryan
And that's all I've got. Have a great weekend!