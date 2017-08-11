Friday's HOT MIC

Good Friday Morning.

Here's what is on the President's agenda today:

In the afternoon, President Donald J. Trump will participate in a workforce/apprenticeship discussion.

Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Google cancels town hall because SAFETY

Google CEO Sundai Pinchai has cancelled a company-wide town hall to discuss [their own?] gender discrimination.

Pichai said in an email to staff that several Google employees became fearful for their safety and grew concerned about being outed for speaking up at the town hall. He said the company will aim to create several other forums "where people can feel comfortable to speak freely." Pichai's email was sent about an hour before the event was to start Thursday afternoon.

Apparently, the names of some employees were leaked when Wired Magazine published screenshots of internal discussion forums.

Google's internal "Dory" system allows employees to ask questions and then vote on questions posed by other employees so managers can address the most pressing ones. Wired magazine published some of the questions verbatim online Thursday. Screenshots of the questions with names attached had been leaked, although none with names had been published as of late Thursday, a Google spokeswoman said.

Maybe it's time for the government to get involved with Google's employment practices? Google is a government contractor and contractors have to follow certain rules regarding employment discrimination, are those rules being followed? Let's get some congressional hearings going, testimony under oath, expert witnesses, former employees and so on. If the situation was reversed and Google was a church, the Democrats would already had several dog and pony shows lined up for a public spectacle.

ISIS used Ebay to launder money

According to the FBI, the Islamic State was funneling money to an ISIS operative via bogus Ebay auctions.

ISIS used bogus eBay deals to funnel money to an operative in the U.S., according to a report Thursday. Mohamed Elshinawy was arrested in Maryland more than a year ago following a detailed FBI investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a 2016 indictment. Elshinawy is accused of pretending to sell computer printers on eBay to get ISIS payments through PayPal.

The accused was part of a global network.

The 30-something man, who pledged allegiance to the terror group, was part of a global network that operated from the UK to Bangladesh and was run by Siful Sujan — a senior ISIS leader who was killed in a 2015 air strike, according to an FBI affidavit.

Elshinawy admitted the money was supposed to be used to carry out attacks on the U.S., although he said he never followed through with the attacks.

NRA, Dana Loesch attacked by crazy congresswoman

Anyone who holds a differing political view is a "domestic security threat" according to one Democrat congresswoman from New York.

A Democratic congresswoman from New York called the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its spokeswoman “domestic security threats” in a tweet Thursday night. Rep. Kathleen Rice claimed Dana Loesch, a prominent figure in the NRA, and the organization itself were becoming growing threats under President Donald Trump that could no longer be ignored. Loesch responded to the tweets, asking Rice for further explanation as to how she and other NRA members are security threats.

Dana responded to the bizarre statement:

“Hi Congresswoman, can you explain why you say I and millions of members are “domestic security threats?” Thank you,” Loesch quote-tweeted the congresswoman. “Rephrase: An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others ‘domestic security threats.’Wow,” Loesch said in another tweet.

Does Rice think those of us who are "domestic security threats" should be locked-up? This is just another reason to be thankful the Democrats don't hold any political power, at least formally.

Today in history:

Fans surround crooner Frank Sinatra as he arrives in Pasadena, Calif., Aug. 11, 1943, for Hollywood film and singing engagements. (AP Photo/John T. Burns)

That's all I've got, now go beat back the angry mob!