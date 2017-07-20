Friday's HOT MIC

So the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, is throwing gasoline on the Trump-Russia fire.

President Donald Trump may have held more meetings with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit earlier this month, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday — but he shrugged off the importance of the encounters. “They might have met even much more than just three times,” he told NBC News’ Keir Simmons in an exclusive interview, dismissing speculation about the leaders' meetings. "Maybe they went to the toilet together," he joked. Asked whether the two presidents had other conversations or met in the corridors of the G-20 meeting, Lavrov used the analogy of children mingling at a kindergarten. “When you are bought [sic] by your parents to a kindergarten do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom?” he asked. He added: "I remember when I was in that position I did spend five or ten minutes in the kindergarten before they brought us to the classroom.” Lavrov echoed the White House account of a third meeting between Trump and Putin during a social-dinner at the summit in Hamburg. The other two meetings — one a scheduled bilateral meeting and another when the pair shared a handshake — had already been widely reported. “After the dinner was over…I was not there…President Trump apparently went to pick up his wife and spent some minutes with President Putin…so what?” he said.

Can anyone doubt the Russian game? Russia hacks the DNC and Podesta seeming to favor Trump in the presidential election. Innocuous -- or otherwise -- meetings with Trump campaign people, including Donald Jr., are subsequently blown far out of proportion by the American media who are now being played by high-level Russian government officials -- including Putin and Lavrov -- to fan the flames of hysteria against Trump.

This is not Russia favoring Hillary or Trump. This is Russia sowing the seeds of chaos and division in America They're not interested as much in who is running America as they are in weakening the government and cleaving the country in two.

The American media has been Putin's willing partner is creating this terrible situation. They are being played by experts who have studied the American press for decades and are experts at misinformation, disinformation, and outright manipulation. In truth, the Russians didn't have to try very hard or be very subtle about it.

Whatever Putin wants to do in the near future -- invade the Baltics, pressure Eastern Europe, annex part of Ukraine -- the US will be too divided and weak to stop them.

For Putin: Mission accomplished.