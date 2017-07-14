Friday's HOT MIC

There were five acid attacks in London overnight, highlighting an extremely disturbing trend in that city that has seen such assaults skyrocket in the last year.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, were arrested Friday following an overnight swath of attacks in which men on mopeds injured several people by tossing a noxious substance in their faces. At least one victim, a man in his 20s, was left with life-changing injuries, police said. Similar high-profile attacks have been plaguing the British city in recent months. In one assault, a 25-year-old man is accused of throwing acid at an aspiring model and her cousin as they sat in their car. The number of reported attacks using corrosive liquids rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016, London police said. Some appeared to be related to gang activity or the theft of cars and motorbikes. Most notably, in April, two people were left partially blinded after acid was sprayed at a crowded east London nightclub. A man has been charged and is awaiting trial. The use of acid in attacks has even spread to children as young as 12 who have been arming themselves with substances "for self-defense." Heat Street reported in April that students are using acid because it’s much easier to conceal than a knife, with some even placing the liquid in a water bottle. Gang culture has been blamed for the spike in schools. “A lot of people ain’t got the heart to stab people,” a student told The Sun. “It’s just easier to squirt someone.”

If the attacks are gang related, you know it's just a matter of time before it starts happening here. All that's needed are a ready supply of acid for sale and street thugs with no conscience and no humanity. (See Chicago, New York, Baltimore, etc.) The acid is relatively cheap (less than $20 a liter) and can be bought at any lab supply outlet or online through Amazon.

Some of these attacks in England appear to be random, which makes the phenomenon all the more terrifying. Perhaps the U.S. should also be looking to restrict the sale of acid, as we restrict the sale of some over-the-counter medications used in the making of crystal meth.

Guns will still be the preferred method of warfare for gangs, but you can imagine acid being used as a weapon of intimidation and even revenge.

Sad.