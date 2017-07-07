Friday's HOT MIC

This is frustrating because it will probably allow McCaskill to repeat as Most Vulnerable Dem Incumbent to Survive Because the GOP is a Clownshow.

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner’s challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the cycle. The third-term congresswoman, a former United States ambassador and onetime co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, had $2.8 million in her campaign account at the end of March. She had been doing everything a future Senate candidate was supposed to do, right up until Monday when she announced she was running for re-election to her 2nd District seat instead.

