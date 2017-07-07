Friday's HOT MIC
Ya gotta love the New York Post's front cover today bashing their commie mayor:
Here's my report on de Blasio skipping town for the "Hamburg Shows Attitude" rally, funded in part by the "Open Society."
Tyler, here's something heartbreaking, but touching, relating to the Dallas shootings. The Dallas central library has been cataloging and archiving all of the tributes that were sent in the aftermath of the tragedy:
An eight-foot cross rests on its side, near an assortment of other crosses and a menagerie of police uniform patches. Close by are rain-curled posters and hundreds of artificial flowers. “Back the blue,” reads one sign, not far from where stuffed animals sit on a library shelf that once held true crime books.
Here, deep in Dallas’s central library, archivists have spent months sorting more than 10,000 tributes that flowed in after five law enforcement officers were killed in an ambush on July 7, 2016. The collection, one of the largest of its kind, is a staggering chronicle of public grief and support that followed the attack, the first anniversary of which Dallas marked on Friday.
The archive is not about what happened that night, but about “the outpouring of love from the citizens — from the world — that happened afterward,” said Jo Giudice, the director of Dallas’s public library system. “That’s what’s important.”
It can't be easy work dealing with these reminders every day, but it's important work.
To answer the burning question on every MSM reporter's mind: Yes, President Trump did press Vladimir Putin on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections at their face-to-face meeting at the G-20 today, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Via ABC News:
"The president opened the meeting by raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference in 2016 election. Putin denied such involvement, as he has done in the past," Tillerson said during an off-camera briefing today in Hamburg, Germany.
"The two leaders agreed this is of substantial hindrance. They agreed to exchange further work regarding commitments of noninterference in the affairs of the U.S. and our democratic process as well as other countries.”
Tillerson also added that both presidents acknowledged the “challenges of cyberthreats and interference in the democratic processes" in the United States and other countries and that they would work together to "create a framework" to deal with these cyberthreats, in terms of how they are used to hack into the “internal affairs of countries,” terrorism and how they also threaten “infrastructure.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also noted during a televised news conference that Trump raised the issue of election interference, though adding that the president accepted Putin’s “clear statements” that “Russian leadership hadn’t interfered.”
Goats are taking the jobs of public employee union workers and right now, it's nip and tuck to see which species does a better job.
"AFSCME takes protecting the jobs of its members very seriously and we have an agreed-upon collective bargaining agreement with Western Michigan," said Union President Dennis Moore. "We expect the contract to be followed, and in circumstances where we feel it's needed, we file a grievance."
The grievance alleges that the university did not notify the union that it was planning to use goat crews on campus, according to a chief steward report supplied to the Battle Creek Enquirer.
University spokeswoman Cheryl Roland said a small goat crew has been on campus this summer, but not to cut grass.
"For the second summer in a row, we've brought in a goat crew to clear undergrowth in a woodlot, much of it poison ivy and other vegetation that is a problem for humans to remove," Roland said. "Not wanting to use chemicals, either, we chose the goat solution to stay environmentally friendly.
"The area is rife with poison ivy and other invasive species, and our analysis showed the goats to be a sustainable and cost-effective way of removing them," she added.
The goats were formally introduced to the campus and local community on June 2 in parking lot 51 of the Sindecuse Health Center.
Garrett Fickle and his wife, Gina, the owners of Munchers on Hooves in Coldwater, rent out their four-footed "lawn mowers" to homeowners, commercial property owners and other clients.
WMU used a 10-goat crew for one week last summer as part of a pilot project, which Roland called a success.
The 20-goat crew is expected to clear about 15 acres on the southwest side of Goldsworth pond before students return for the fall semester.
The goats are ahead of schedule, said Nicholas Gooch, a university horticulturist and the project leader.
And you thought I was being snarky? When was the last time union workers were ahead of schedule in performing any task?
In all seriousness - well, maybe not in all seriousness - this is a perfect example of why public employee unions have to go. Tax dollars are being used to maintain the grounds of the school. Why not save a little money and use goats instead of humans? The principle is sound - if you're goal is to spend tax money efficiently and wisely.
But somehow, that goal gets lost in the shuffle when public unions are involved.
James O'Keefe gets results.
The conservative muckraker promised his followers that he would get a retraction from the Washington Post after reporter Paul Farhi made a major factual error in a column "debunking" the first Project Veritas video in its "American Pravda" series.
The WaPo retraction came Sunday night, and O'Keefe says he spent the week looking for the perfect frame. Today he framed it and put it on his "wall of shame," as promised.
"It wasn't a question of if -- it was a question of when," O'Keefe said.
Some of the reactions to Podesta's tweets are cracking me up:
John Podesta really wants Donald Trump to be re-elected in 2020.
Honestly, the longer the Democrats keep up with the RUSSIA 24/7 nonsense, the better it is not just for Trump, but for all Republicans. The denial about why they really lost 2016 will become an even bigger liability going forward.
The Golden State isn't giving up on guns despite the Democrat Overlords wishing we would.
A group of Second Amendment advocates is moving forward with a plan to put the right to keep and bear arms in the California Constitution.
Banking on engaging the state’s 13 million gun owners, the 2AforCA effort this week began taking what they term “signature commitments” from registered voters in an effort to build a foundation for the signatures they want to add a constitutional amendment protecting gun rights in California.
“The goal is to stop the insanity coming out of Sacramento and return gun rights to all law-abiding Californians,” Barry Bahrami, one of the group’s organizers, told Guns.com. “There are many gun rights supporters on both sides of the aisle in California. It’s not just a Republican issue. And so, it’s time to get this done.”
In just the first few hours of the effort, which kicked off Thursday, the campaign picked up 8,000 commitments. By Friday morning, the number stood at 14,161.
The dirty little secret here is that there are still a lot of conservatives in this state. Gun owners in particular have been under siege since the Democrats got a super-majority in Sacramento.
The NRA keeps doing what it can to help, and with some success.
But the legally armed citizens of this state will also have to keep pushing back. Bahrami's sentiments at the end of this article reflect the feelings of most of the conservatives who remain in California:
“California is not lost until we actually give up and nobody is giving up, ever,” said Bahrami.
#DallasStrong.
One year ago today, five Dallas police officers lost their lives. This morning, the city gave them a fitting tribute.
As Steve Scalise lies in the hospital, fighting for his life, it is important to remember the victims of political violence. The Black Lives Matter movement did not encourage Micah Xavier Johnson to kill those brave officers in Dallas, but Johnson echoed their racial talking points, just as James Hodgkinson echoed Bernie Sanders and "liked" the hate-mongering Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Facebook. Just this past week, a Muslim organizer of the Women's March effectively called for a "jihad" against Donald Trump.
It is important for people to speak out and engage in political advocacy, but Americans must maintain their civility.
This is frustrating because it will probably allow McCaskill to repeat as Most Vulnerable Dem Incumbent to Survive Because the GOP is a Clownshow.
Women make up less than 10 percent of the Republican senators in Congress, and the GOP’s most qualified (and only top-tier) female hopeful just walked off the Senate playing field with nary a protest from Republican leaders.
Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner’s challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the cycle. The third-term congresswoman, a former United States ambassador and onetime co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, had $2.8 million in her campaign account at the end of March. She had been doing everything a future Senate candidate was supposed to do, right up until Monday when she announced she was running for re-election to her 2nd District seat instead.
McCaskill should have been gone in 2012. We did the year-end wrap-up show back in the old PJTV days, and when asked who the luckiest politician of 2012 was I gave it to her without hesitation. She won a narrow victory in 2006, and was looking like a locked-in Obamacare political casualty in 2012. Then an extremely fractured Missouri GOP (I've heard stories) decided to run Todd Akin, who decided to talk about rape.
McCaskill should have been gone in 2012. We did the year-end wrap-up show back in the old PJTV days, and when asked who the luckiest politician of 2012 was I gave it to her without hesitation. She won a narrow victory in 2006, and was looking like a locked-in Obamacare political casualty in 2012. Then an extremely fractured Missouri GOP (I've heard stories) decided to run Todd Akin, who decided to talk about rape.
Forget the diversity factor, Wagner is a quality candidate anyway, and would have provided a formidable challenge to the stunningly clueless McCaskill.