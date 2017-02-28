Drunkblogging Trump's Alternative State of the Union
This is it. The bigly.
Trump's done the primaries. He's done the election. He's done the swearing in. He's gotten, at long last, most of his cabinet. He's signed executive orders. He's held rallies. He has, in other words, been there and done that.
Except for one thing. The most important thing.
He hasn't yet had to push an agenda through Congress. That's the place where 535 Congresscritters and Senatecritters, each with an agenda of their own, stand in his way.
Can he herd cats? Can he crack the whip?
Is he LBJ and the Great Society? Or is he Woodrow Wilson and the League of Nations?
Stay tuned.
Seriously. Go on and fault Trump for probably never having read the Constitution -- but he's giving us Gorsuch, the next best thing to Antonin Scalia any of us can imagine.
He had me at Gorsuch.
Again.
"It is not compassion, but reckless" to allow unvetted entry from terror states.
Rubio was clapping, but he didn't look happy about it.
There it is again: "Radical. Islamic. Terrorism."
He's pretty much done reaching across the aisle for now.
"Restore the rule of law at our borders."
While we're at it, about about restoring the rule of law at EPA?
Heh.
Just caught a quick glimpse of Elizabeth Warren, who looks a little confused about how she's going to skim off these proposals.
Joe Manchin stands alone amongst Democrats at the shout-out to American coal miners.
But it's going to take more than that for him to win reelection next year.
Like, hand-of-God more.
This libertarian heart is all aflutter at the promise of a deregulation task force inside of each and every federal agency.
All aflutter.
Yeah, the standing-O is limited to one side of the chamber now.