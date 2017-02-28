send
PJ Media

Drunkblogging Trump's Alternative State of the Union

By Stephen Green 2017-02-28T17:43:02
chat comments

This is it. The bigly.

Trump's done the primaries. He's done the election. He's done the swearing in. He's gotten, at long last, most of his cabinet. He's signed executive orders. He's held rallies. He has, in other words, been there and done that.

Except for one thing. The most important thing.

He hasn't yet had to push an agenda through Congress. That's the place where 535 Congresscritters and Senatecritters, each with an agenda of their own, stand in his way.

Can he herd cats? Can he crack the whip?

Is he LBJ and the Great Society? Or is he Woodrow Wilson and the League of Nations?

Stay tuned.

2017-02-28T18:29:05 Stephen Green

Seriously. Go on and fault Trump for probably never having read the Constitution -- but he's giving us Gorsuch, the next best thing to Antonin Scalia any of us can imagine.

2017-02-28T18:27:59 Stephen Green

He had me at Gorsuch.

Again.

2017-02-28T18:26:08 Stephen Green

"It is not compassion, but reckless" to allow unvetted entry from terror states.

Rubio was clapping, but he didn't look happy about it.

2017-02-28T18:25:01 Stephen Green

There it is again: "Radical. Islamic. Terrorism."

He's pretty much done reaching across the aisle for now.

2017-02-28T18:24:27 Stephen Green

"Restore the rule of law at our borders."

While we're at it, about about restoring the rule of law at EPA?

Oh, right...

2017-02-28T18:21:51 Stephen Green

Heh.

2017-02-28T18:21:17 Stephen Green

Just caught a quick glimpse of Elizabeth Warren, who looks a little confused about how she's going to skim off these proposals.

2017-02-28T18:19:57 Stephen Green

Joe Manchin stands alone amongst Democrats at the shout-out to American coal miners.

But it's going to take more than that for him to win reelection next year.

Like, hand-of-God more.

2017-02-28T18:19 Stephen Green

This libertarian heart is all aflutter at the promise of a deregulation task force inside of each and every federal agency.

All aflutter.

2017-02-28T18:18:24 Stephen Green

Yeah, the standing-O is limited to one side of the chamber now.

