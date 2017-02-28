Drunkblogging Trump's Alternative State of the Union

This is it. The bigly.

Trump's done the primaries. He's done the election. He's done the swearing in. He's gotten, at long last, most of his cabinet. He's signed executive orders. He's held rallies. He has, in other words, been there and done that.

Except for one thing. The most important thing.

He hasn't yet had to push an agenda through Congress. That's the place where 535 Congresscritters and Senatecritters, each with an agenda of their own, stand in his way.

Can he herd cats? Can he crack the whip?

Is he LBJ and the Great Society? Or is he Woodrow Wilson and the League of Nations?

Stay tuned.