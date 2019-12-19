send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Drunkblogging the Democratic Debate: Impeach THIS!

By Stephen Green 2019-12-19T19:42:57
chat comments

And then there were seven.

Tonight's lineup:

Joe Biden (D-Burisma, Once Removed)

Pete Buttigieg (NTTAWWT-Indiana)

Amy Klobuchar (D-Wisconsin or perhaps Minnesota)

Bernie Sanders (D-Moscow)

Tom Steyer (D-Money)

Elizabeth Warren (D-Up for Debate, so to speak)

Andrew Yang (Free Money Guy)

Expectations are so low, that CNN is headlining the thing with "The smallest and least diverse Democratic debate."

On the other hand, Trump was just impeached -- we're 85% sure on that -- so they'll probably have something to talk about.

The drunkblog begins...

NOW!

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:24:26 chat 0 comments

Warren's plan:

1. "I'm going to tax job creators back to the Stone Age."

2. ???

3. High-paying jobs for everyone!

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:22:03 chat 0 comments

Question: Does anything any of these candidates are saying match up with the economic reality you see every day?

Seriously, I'm looking for answers here.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:21:30 chat 0 comments

To his credit, but probably not on purpose, Yang just outlined how gobsmackingly stupid about 40% of today's college student are.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:20:11 chat 0 comments

Seriously, middle class wages are finally improving, bigly.

But who you gonna believe -- a bunch of political wanna-bes, or your own lyin' paycheck?

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:18:27 chat 0 comments

Biden: "The middle class is getting killed, the middle class is getting crushed."

Liar.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:18:00 chat 0 comments

Next Topic: The economy is pretty damn good, what's wrong with you people?

I'm paraphrasing, of course. The answers should be fun.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:16:51 chat 0 comments

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:16:43 chat 0 comments

Next topic: Trade.

The Democratic Congress just approved Trump's NAFTA replacement, which says to me they expect him to be president for a long, long time.

You don't give lame ducks everything they want, which is what Pelosi has done with defense and trade the last week or two.

It also renders moot pretty much everything these guys are saying about trade.

In other words: Please take this chance to refill your drinks.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:14:11 chat 0 comments

Any excuse in a storm.

Stephen Green2019-12-19 20:13:47 chat 0 comments

DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS?

DO THEY???

Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.