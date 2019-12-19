Drunkblogging the Democratic Debate: Impeach THIS!
And then there were seven.
Tonight's lineup:
Joe Biden (D-Burisma, Once Removed)
Pete Buttigieg (NTTAWWT-Indiana)
Amy Klobuchar (D-Wisconsin or perhaps Minnesota)
Bernie Sanders (D-Moscow)
Tom Steyer (D-Money)
Elizabeth Warren (D-Up for Debate, so to speak)
Andrew Yang (Free Money Guy)
Expectations are so low, that CNN is headlining the thing with "The smallest and least diverse Democratic debate."
On the other hand, Trump was just impeached -- we're 85% sure on that -- so they'll probably have something to talk about.
The drunkblog begins...
NOW!
Warren's plan:
1. "I'm going to tax job creators back to the Stone Age."
2. ???
3. High-paying jobs for everyone!
Question: Does anything any of these candidates are saying match up with the economic reality you see every day?
Seriously, I'm looking for answers here.
To his credit, but probably not on purpose, Yang just outlined how gobsmackingly stupid about 40% of today's college student are.
Seriously, middle class wages are finally improving, bigly.
But who you gonna believe -- a bunch of political wanna-bes, or your own lyin' paycheck?
Biden: "The middle class is getting killed, the middle class is getting crushed."
Liar.
Next Topic: The economy is pretty damn good, what's wrong with you people?
I'm paraphrasing, of course. The answers should be fun.
Next topic: Trade.
The Democratic Congress just approved Trump's NAFTA replacement, which says to me they expect him to be president for a long, long time.
You don't give lame ducks everything they want, which is what Pelosi has done with defense and trade the last week or two.
It also renders moot pretty much everything these guys are saying about trade.
In other words: Please take this chance to refill your drinks.
Any excuse in a storm.
