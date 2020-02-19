send
PJ Media

Drunkblogging the Debut Dem Debate with Mini Mike

By Stephen Green 2020-02-19T20:42:41
chat comments

Ever since Mike Bloomberg and his $60 billion decided to take squatters rights on the Democratic presidential primary season, he's been the Voldemort of the campaign.

He Who Shall Not Be Named

Over the last few debates, the contenders have engaged in the occasional hissy fit at one another, but none of the serious contenders had yet to draw any serious blood.

But tonight, stuff gets real.

Bloomberg has been buying up all the ground game talent, all the consultants, all the analysts, and all the pollsters. And all at pay rates that not even Tom Steyer can afford to match. What Bloomberg hasn't been able to buy is a single vote -- at least not yet -- having gotten in late and decided to skip the four initial contests before Super Tuesday on March 3.

Tonight and next week's debates might be the only chance the other contenders have to draw blood on Voldemort before the noise from Mayor Mike's Madcap Money Machine drowns them all out.

From where I sit, the nomination still looks like Bernie's to lose, and so far he's taken a pulled-punches approach to personal attacks on his fellow Democrats. But Bloomberg has been going after him on the airwaves, and the Sanders camp can't afford to respond in kind. If Sanders is going to knock Mike off his box, he'll have to do it in person.

In other words: It's not business; it's personal.

So let's hope tonight is when the long knives come out.

For whom, you ask?

For everybody.

If we're lucky.

The drunkblog starts...

NOW!

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:10:16 chat 0 comments

Joe Biden, a quarter of his brain lost to age and another quarter previously lost to just being dumb as an ashtray, is better at this stuff than Evil Genius Mike Bloomberg and his private army of pricy advisors.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:08:56 chat 0 comments

Warren rails against the filibuster in Nevada.

Meanwhile, in Washington...

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:07:30 chat 0 comments

I believe that there is one common thread across every race, every culture, every language, every nation.

Bitching about the weather.

But only the progressives could turn bitching about the weather into a totalitarian political campaign.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:05:27 chat 0 comments

As many as people believe there are, Bridget.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:04:31 chat 0 comments

Bernie Sanders is going to save the world by putting you out of work.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:03:31 chat 0 comments

Liz Warren "believes in science."

That's... not how science works.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:01:55 chat 0 comments

Bloomberg is saving the environment by donating to the Sierra Club and by getting in good with Europe again, where they haven't cut emissions like they promised, and we did way more than we should have if we'd stuck with them.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 22:00:23 chat 0 comments

From the comments:

Good point.

Stephen Green2020-02-19 21:58:46 chat 0 comments

Next Topic: Who's Gonna Save the World the Most?

Stephen Green2020-02-19 21:56:36 chat 0 comments

I dunno. It's good for ratings, and MSNBC could really use the ratings.

