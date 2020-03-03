Drunkblogging Super Tuesday

All I want for my birthday is a brokered convention -- will I get my birthday wish almost two months early?

Brokered Democratic conventions are fun, provided you're watching from a safe distance. Via satellite. And have a Praetorian guard of riot cops with firehoses.

It’s the only way to be sure.

As I wrote yesterday, I’m hoping for a rerun of Chicago ’68, so the country can see that despite all the Left’s claims of incivility from the Right, they’re the ones who can’t keep it zipped. Metaphorically speaking, of course, unless we’re speaking of Bill Clinton.

The best way to turn Milwaukee into Chicago is by a brokered convention that denies Bernie Sanders the nomination. And the best way to get to a brokered convention is to have Joe Biden do well enough to keep Sanders from reaching 1,990 delegates — a third of which are at stake tonight.

The first polls close minutes from now at 7pm Eastern, and the first cocktail was poured about 15 minutes ago.

Join me, won't you?

(Drunkblog continues below the DDHQ live results feed.)