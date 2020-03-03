Drunkblogging Super Tuesday
All I want for my birthday is a brokered convention -- will I get my birthday wish almost two months early?
Brokered Democratic conventions are fun, provided you're watching from a safe distance. Via satellite. And have a Praetorian guard of riot cops with firehoses.
It’s the only way to be sure.
As I wrote yesterday, I’m hoping for a rerun of Chicago ’68, so the country can see that despite all the Left’s claims of incivility from the Right, they’re the ones who can’t keep it zipped. Metaphorically speaking, of course, unless we’re speaking of Bill Clinton.
The best way to turn Milwaukee into Chicago is by a brokered convention that denies Bernie Sanders the nomination. And the best way to get to a brokered convention is to have Joe Biden do well enough to keep Sanders from reaching 1,990 delegates — a third of which are at stake tonight.
The first polls close minutes from now at 7pm Eastern, and the first cocktail was poured about 15 minutes ago.
Join me, won't you?
(Drunkblog continues below the DDHQ live results feed.)
I remember writing something a while back when Bloomberg first entered the race, wondering how Democratic primary voters would respond. My point was that I wouldn't be too thrilled with a guy who was a Republican for a while, then an independent, crashing my primary season late, and expecting me to vote for him based on a great many annoying ads.
Advantage: Will Collier.
Were you reading the drunkblog for that debate a couple of weeks ago? "Get it done" Mike couldn't even get it done against Liz Warren.
Mike Bloomberg is Jeb! Bush, only with more money and less charisma.
Ouch.
Overheard: Biden is going to score big in Alabama.
Again, a win isn't a surprise, but maybe in the 48+% range as in SC and other southern states.
Don't rule out Mike yet!
BOOM: Biden wins in NC.
Not a surprise, but the decision came in fast enough to indicate he won it big.
Number I saw in VA is that Biden took 63% of the black vote.
This.
How is Biden -- assuming he's that "electable" nominee -- ever going to swing to the center after putting Robert Crimthand Domnall-Blathmac Embroidery "Beta" O'Rourke in charge of his gun-grabbing initiative?
Somewhere, Bill Clinton looks back at '94 after his "assault"-rifle ban, and starts drinking like I do.
No real surprises here, but every delegate counts.
Twice or more, if it's brokered.