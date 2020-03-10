Drunkblogging Super Tuesday the Lesser

Six states enter, one state leaves.

Sorry, wrong intro -- I keep hoping for Thunderdome, but I keep getting crabby old guys who think they have a shot at becoming the next President of the United State.

Still, it's a big night.

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington all vote in Democratic primaries today, plus statewide caucuses in North Dakota.

Michigan is the big enchilada of Super Tuesday the Lesser, with 125 pledged delegates up for grabs. It's widely considered a must-win for Bernie Sanders. Sanders failed to capitalize in California last week, which is why he's now 96 delegates behind Joe Biden instead of closer to being tied as many (including yours truly) had expected.

So if Sanders is going to fight this thing all the way to the national convention in Milwaukee, he's got to haul in some delegates tonight -- and the best place to do that is in Michigan.

RCP's poll average gives Biden a massive 22.4 point lead in the Great Lake State.

On the other hand, this just happened in Detroit, where Biden told a local gun enthusiast "You're full of sh*t."

.@joebiden touring auto plant in Detroit quickly gets into an argument with a worker over guns. pic.twitter.com/37oCrX62HS — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 10, 2020

Charming.

And this just happened in Missouri:

Yeah this guy is totally all there. #BidensCognitiveDecline pic.twitter.com/BjWXnO7V9M — Steve Warner ? (@darkcityfm) March 10, 2020

Sad.

Will Biden's apparent cognitive decline help put Bernie back in the action?

We'll find out tonight on another exciting Primary Night Drunkblog.

It all begins in a few minutes, just below our Decision Desk HQ live results ticker.