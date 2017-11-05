send
PJ Media

Liveblog: At Least 20 Dead in Texas Church Shooting

By PJ Staff 2017-11-05T15:50:05
chat comments

At least 20 people have died in a shooting at a Texas church. Fox News reports that at least another 20 were injured.

The mass shooting was reported at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. The gunman has been fatally shot by police, Fox News has confirmed.

Wilson County Commissioner Larry Wiley told Fox News that an emergency responder said between 20 and 24 people are dead, and around 20 were wounded when a man walked into the church about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people.

"It is horrible," Wiley said of the massacre, the motive of which is unknown. "It appears someone walked in and started shooting."

Wiley added he heard children were among those killed.

"We have accepted a multiple number of patients from the shooting," Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, 15 miles from church, said. She said she did not have a specific number. She said doctors were assessing the patients.

Helicopters and emergency personnel were seen arriving at the scene. The FBI is also on scene.

The gunman, according to Wiley, was killed roughly five miles away in Guadalupe County after being cornered by deputies.

President Trump, who's currently traveling in Asia, tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Max Massey, a reporter for a San Anontio TV station, posted a series of tweets.

We will provide updates as they come in.

Rick Moran2017-11-05 18:54:18 chat 0 comments

The shooter has been identified.

A shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning left 26 people -- ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old -- dead and 20 wounded, authorities say.

Devin Kelley, of New Braunfels, has been identified as the gunman, ABC News confirmed Sunday evening.

Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:20 a.m., before fleeing in a vehicle, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. Witnesses said Kelley was dressed in all black and a Department of Public Safety official said he was carrying a Ruger AR rifle.

Takitt said Kelley was later found dead in the vehicle in Guadalupe County. The exact circumstances of his death are not known.

