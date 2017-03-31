send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

How Conservatives Can Convert the Healthcare Failure into a Win for Trump and the American People

By Ben Weingarten 2017-03-31T07:19:21
chat comments

The crisis created by the demise of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) philosophically, politically and procedurally presents an opportunity for conservatives.

Will they seize it?

In the wake of the collapse of the legislation, the Trump administration has pinned some of the blame on conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), and said that it will work with moderate Republicans and Democrats to advance its agenda going forward.

The president recently took to Twitter, implicitly threatening primary challenges against HFC members in 2018:

Thus, he invoked his strongest means of leverage.

Bear in mind, however, that in spite of the weight of such words, the administration prioritizes pragmatism over ideology, and views debates as negotiations, which are necessarily fluid and transactional.

Parties can be up one day and down the next depending on the state of play.

The president is also concerned with being perceived as a winner.

The AHCA, drafted and backed by many who were staunch opponents of the president during the 2016 election, was a political loser, and the loss undermined the president and his agenda.

It united in opposition not only conservatives, but over a dozen moderates including the House Appropriations chair. The bill received a mere 17 percent approval among the American people.

If conservatives are to convert this loss into a temporary setback on the road to victory, they must meet the president where he stands, and appeal to his core motivations.

Conservatives will not win the fight on healthcare or any other issue by arguing that we are putting forth the most conservative piece of legislation.

What we must argue is that we are putting forth the legislation that will result in the best outcome for the American people – superior healthcare at a lower cost – the political benefit of which will redound to the president.

Foisting on the American people a bill that would have retained the core components of Obamacare while removing the funding elements that kept it (barely) solvent, thus precipitating its death spiral, would not have been in the interest of the president, the Republican Party, or the public.

That Republicans put forth such a universally unpopular piece of legislation as its first major legislative act under President Trump represented just another example of the establishment he ran against undermining him.

Conversely, the House Freedom Caucus members who stood with the president throughout the election saved him from a bill that would have betrayed his staunchest supporters, the forgotten men and women who elected him to take on the establishment on their behalf.

https://pjmedia.com/blog/how-conservatives-can-convert-the-healthcare-failure-into-a-win-for-trump-and-the-american-people/

Related: Health
Editor's Choice
Atlanta Bridge Collapses During Highway Fire
comments
Putin Says 'Watch My Lips, No' to Deny Election Hacking
comments
Priebus Calls Farkus Comments on Trump Spying 'Incredible'
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 