send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Finally, Politically Incorrect Women Are Coming Out of the Closet

By Suzanne Venker 2016-11-16T08:42:11
chat comments

I feel a strange sort of kinship with Donald Trump: my entire writing career has been built on people who support me privately, but not in public.

I’ll never forget the time I found a Southwest Airlines stewardess reading one of my books. I had walked to the bathroom in the back of the plane, only to find it occupied. So I found myself standing in the aisle, sandwiched between two flight attendants on my right who were busying themselves with drinks, and one on my left who was crouched down in a corner.

I happened to look down, and I could see the distinct green outline of The Flipside of Feminism.

I smiled, and asked her: “Is that a good book?”

She looked up as though she’d been caught doing something wrong. When I told her I am the author of the book, she looked at me for a few moments and then checked the photo on the book jacket. Then she smiled from ear to ear and instantly relaxed. She told me:

I can’t let my friends know I’m reading this book.

So she reads it in private, she said.

That exchange is a perfect example of political correctness -- the idea that there’s a “right” way to think and a “wrong” way to think -- run amok. And last week Donald J. Trump blasted this phenomenon wide open.

The 2016 election proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our country is divided into two groups: the elite, most of whom are liberal-minded and thus think the “right” way, and everyday folks, most of whom are right-leaning and thus think the “wrong” way.

This narrative has been used to silence women.

In “The misogyny apocalypse,” Amanda Marcotte wrote the following in response to the election results:

Many of us believe -- or fear -- that huge swaths of women are in secret rebellion, that their outward submission belies a heart that believes that women are equal. But it’s actually simpler for women to accede not just their outward behavior, but their hearts, to this sexist system.

Marcotte's rhetoric, which is promulgated throughout the country on a regular basis, is precisely the reason that attendant was reading my book in private. If she dared show the world she doesn’t subscribe to Marcotte’s feminist ideology, she’d be shamed.

https://pjmedia.com/blog/finally-politically-incorrect-women-are-coming-out-of-the-closet/

Editor's Choice
Ambassador Gives Dire Warning About Iran
comments
Grade School Says 'Bah Humbug' to 'A Christmas Carol'
comments
Disney and Pixar Characters Wishing You Merry Christmas
comments
Copyright © 2005-2016 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 