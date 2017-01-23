send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

Archbishop Iakovos: The Greek Orthodox Leader Who Marched With MLK

By Uzay Bulut 2017-01-23T07:40:48
chat comments

On January 16, the American people, and those who believe in liberty and justice all across the world, again commemorated the life, legacy, and values of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the legendary leader of the civil rights movement.

One of the religious leaders who courageously supported Dr. King’s cause was Archbishop Iakovos, born Demetrios Coucouzis. Iakovos was not only a spiritual leader of Greek Orthodox Christians, but also a dedicated human rights activist and a staunch defender of religious freedom.

According to the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, he initiated a massive campaign to assist Greek Cypriot refugees following the invasion of Cyprus by Turkish armed forces in 1974. He also opposed the war in Vietnam, and supported a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Arabs. He once said:

Ecumenism is the hope for international understanding, for humanitarian allegiance, for true peace based on justice and dignity, and for God's continued presence and involvement in modern history.

Wrote journalist Anastasios Papapostolou:

Iakovos was a champion of civil and human rights who showed his support for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. not only with his words, but also with his actions. He was one of the first powerful people to embrace the ideas of Dr. King and march hand-in-hand with him in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

"He had received threats if he would dare to walk with Dr. King, but he never thought twice of his decision," says a close aide and friend of the archbishop. This historic moment for America was captured on the cover of LIFE Magazine on March 26, 1965. (The entire magazine can be read here.)

Iakovos was born in Turkey in 1911. At age 15, he enrolled in the Theological School of Halki in Istanbul. He graduated with high honors and was ordained a deacon in 1934, taking the ecclesiastical name Iakovos. From 1959 to 1996, he served as the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The Theological School of Halki, the main school of theology of the Eastern Orthodox Church's Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, was founded in 1844. It prepared hundreds of graduates from around the world -- including patriarchs, archbishops, scholars, priests, and bishops. The Halki Seminary was closed down by the Turkish government in 1971.

Constantinople, where the Halki seminary is located, was the capital of the Christian Byzantine Empire from 330 AD to 1453.

According to the St. Nicholas Center:

For a thousand years Constantinople was the Queen of Cities. Emperor Constantine moved the capital of the Roman Empire in AD 330 from Rome to the new city he ordered built on the site of Greek Byzantium.

Constantinople's political, cultural, and intellectual life was active, and endowed with a high level of literacy among men and women at various levels of society.

Greeks had founded Byzantium around 600 BC; its strategic location guaranteed a continual history of siege and conquest. Constantine named his city, Nova Roma (New Rome), though the name never caught on. In time, it was named Constantinople in his honor.

https://pjmedia.com/blog/archbishop-iakovos-the-greek-orthodox-leader-who-marched-with-mlk/

Editor's Choice
President Trump Sued Out of the Gate for Business Conflicts
comments
We 'Hope You Get Raped'
comments
Bollywood Star Says He'll Behead Sons if They Mistreat Women
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 