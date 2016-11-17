send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
PJ Media

An Open Letter to Donald Trump

By David Solway 2016-11-17T23:43:20
chat comments

Dear President-Elect Trump,

You have gone on record expressing a presumably laudable desire to “bind the wounds of division” between your supporters and opponents—anti-Trumpers and pro-Trumpers, liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, left and right—that have torn the nation apart during and after your electoral campaign. Perhaps this is the kind of political rhetoric deemed necessary in the wake of a hotly contested election in which violent passions have been unleashed. Or perhaps you truly believe that a therapeutic healing of psychic lesions is now called for and is somehow feasible.

In the event that the latter is the case, I suggest this would be a serious mistake on your part. Not every question has an answer and not every problem a solution. That is simply the nature of life or, as some would have it, the condition of fallen man. It is certainly true of the political world and, in particular, of the competing theories of what constitutes the ideal or best possible political state. In modern times in the Western world, the conflict has been between a collectivist, command-economy philosophy held by a managerial elite, whether Marxist, Socialist or Progressivist, and a democratic, free-market dispensation predicated on the franchise and a government responsible to its citizens.

It is fought on both a domestic and international scale, and is a war that will never be resolved. It will continue indefinitely, despite the demonstrably historical fact that the collectivist faction has failed wherever it has imposed its hegemony, creating only misery, destitution and virtual enslavement for the majority over whom it rules. Nevertheless, failure after failure, it will always be with us, for it is a function of the utopian quest inherent in the human soul that inevitably leads to a dystopian finale. Nemesis invariably follows hubris, but hubris is perennial.

Thus I believe it is either naïve or disingenuous—one way or another, an egregious error—to assume that the political fissure between collectivism and individuality, Socialism and classical liberalism, fantasy and reality, can ever be closed. As I wrote elsewhere, “the rift between a part of the nation committed to the values of work, family, and creative expenditure and a part of the nation mired in ignorance, pride, and destructive sentimentality—in effect, between heartland and coast, rural and urban, conservative and left-liberal—is permanent. The attempt to heal the chasm, however laudable, is doomed to fail.”

My sense of realpolitik tells me that, although the “healing” rhetoric may have a prudential value, it remains an intrinsic misconception. By definition, one cannot pacify an implacable foe, and one should not fall into the deceptively alluring trap of believing that social, cultural and political harmony can ultimately prevail on any imaginable level. Your enemies on the left—the media, the academy, the brainwashed student cohort, the entertainment industry, the Democratic Party—and your enemies on the right—the Republican aristocracy, the Muslim sector, the fringe fascists—will not go away. They will work against you indefatigably regardless of your best intentions.

https://pjmedia.com/blog/an-open-letter-to-donald-trump/

Editor's Choice
Ambassador Gives Dire Warning About Iran
comments
Grade School Says 'Bah Humbug' to 'A Christmas Carol'
comments
Disney and Pixar Characters Wishing You Merry Christmas
comments
Copyright © 2005-2016 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 