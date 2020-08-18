×
News & Politics
Columns
Election 2020
Culture
Like Us
Follow Us
Account
Login
Join VIP
My Account
Logout
Columnists
VodkaPundit
Richard Fernandez
Jim Treacher
Matt Margolis
Stephen Kruiser
Paula Bolyard
Bryan Preston
Spengler
Victoria Taft
Charlie Martin
Megan Fox
Rick Moran
Michael van der Galien
Jeff Reynolds
Robert Spencer
Raymond Ibrahim
Tyler O'Neil
Victor Davis Hanson
Dennis Prager
John Stossel
Ed Driscoll
J. Christian Adams
Salena Zito
David Limbaugh
Newsletters
Instapundit
News & Politics
Columns
Election 2020
Culture
MY ACCOUNT
Account Settings
Newsletter Subscriptions
Log Out
LOGIN
JOIN VIP
News & Politics
Columns
Election 2020
Culture
Columnists
VodkaPundit
Richard Fernandez
Jim Treacher
Matt Margolis
Stephen Kruiser
Paula Bolyard
Bryan Preston
Spengler
Victoria Taft
Charlie Martin
Megan Fox
Rick Moran
Michael van der Galien
Jeff Reynolds
Robert Spencer
Raymond Ibrahim
Tyler O'Neil
Victor Davis Hanson
Dennis Prager
John Stossel
Ed Driscoll
J. Christian Adams
Salena Zito
David Limbaugh
Instapundit
Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell (ccpa)
California - CCPA Notice
Night 2: Liveblogging the 2020 Democratic National Convention
By
PJ Media Staff
,
Aug 18, 2020
TRENDING
Night 2: Liveblogging the 2020 Democratic National Convention
The Manufactured Hysteria Over Mail Delivery
FLASHBACK: The Obama-Biden Administration Removed Thousands of USPS Collection Boxes
News & Politics
Democrats' 'Shared Misery' Gets an Audition with California's Rolling Blackouts
By
Rick Moran
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Michelle Obama Blamed Trump for Obama-Biden Policy of Caging Children at the Border
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
BLM Mob Beats Piñatas of Minneapolis Police Union Chief and His Wife Outside His Home
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Why Was Bernie Sanders Campaigning for Donald Trump at the Democratic Convention?
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Aug 18, 2020
Culture
Cardi B Raunch Song 'WAP' is Now Putting People in the Hospital
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
The Jihad Terrorist in New York City You Heard Nothing About
By
Robert Spencer
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Michelle Obama Once Praised Rapist Harvey Weinstein: 'Wonderful Human Being' and 'a Good Friend'
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
We Now Know the Real Reason Why That Bitter Hag Destroyed a Hawaiian Beach Wedding
By
Victoria Taft
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Trump: Christians Treated ‘Horribly, Beyond Disgracefully’ in Middle East
By
Raymond Ibrahim
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
DNC Headliner Bill Clinton Photographed Getting Neck Massage from Epstein Victim
By
Jim Treacher
,
Aug 18, 2020
Culture
This New York Diner's Response to Snitches and the Overzealous Health Department Will Make Your Day
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Former CIA Officer Accused of Spying for China in Tale Worthy of a Spy Thriller
By
Rick Moran
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Antifa Rioters Try to Burn Down Police Union, Cops Stand Down and Make Zero Arrests
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
Los Angeles Unified Schools' COVID-19 Insanity Will Continue to Drive Panic Porn
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Cuomo's DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked 'and It Was Beautiful'
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Republican Candidate Kim Klacik Sets Internet on Fire With New Ad Democrats Don't Want You to See
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Portland Antifa Rioters Almost Got a Corporate Sponsor...
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
Israel-UAE Peace Deal Could Point the Way to a More Rational Middle East
By
P. David Hornik
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
Trump Blasts Michelle Obama's 'Divisive' DNC Speech
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
How Will Humanity Respond to Threats to Its Survival and Freedom?
By
Richard Fernandez
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
The Mailbox Hoax That Won't Go Away Just Got Even More Fake
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Special Investigator in Smollett Case Says Prosecutor's Office Lied and 'Abused Its Discretion'
By
Rick Moran
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
What Planet Is He on? John Kasich Promises Moderates That 'Decent' Biden Won't Turn 'Sharp Left'
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 18, 2020
News & Politics
Trump Issues Historic Pardon on 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
Insanity Wrap #30: Killer Cuomo Gaslights Grandma, Plus MSNBC Hates You More Than You'll Ever Know
By
Stephen Green
,
Aug 18, 2020
Election 2020
CNN Poll Shows Trump Closing the Gap With Biden and Has More Enthusiasm from Supporters
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
Everything the Left Touches It Ruins. Now Add Science.
By
Dennis Prager
,
Aug 18, 2020
Culture
Is Kamala Harris an Anti-Religion Candidate?
By
Rabbi Michael Barclay
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
The Politicization of COVID-19 Science Is Dangerous and Inexcusable
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Aug 17, 2020
Columns
The Morning Briefing: DNC Night One—I Think the Democrats Want Trump to Win
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Aug 18, 2020
Columns
Trump and the Art of the Middle East Peace Deal
By
Stephen Green
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Al Gore: Trump Is 'Putting His Knee on the Neck of American Democracy'
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Welp. Now Twitter Is Going After The Babylon Bee
By
Paula Bolyard
,
Aug 17, 2020
Columns
The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 26: Big Brother Is Out of Control
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 17, 2020
Election 2020
Day 1: Liveblogging the 2020 Democratic National Convention
By
PJ Media Staff
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Virginia Cops Charge State Senator and Other Democrats With Felonies in Statue Toppling That Nearly Killed a Man
By
Victoria Taft
,
Aug 17, 2020
Election 2020
SAVAGE: Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Donating to Bail Out Rioters and Looters
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Arizona Child Welfare Workers Caught Wearing 'Professional Kidnapper' T-Shirts
By
Megan Fox
,
Aug 17, 2020
Culture
Would You Like Fries With That Anti-Muslim Hate Crime?
By
Robert Spencer
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Now They're Throwing Huge Concerts in a Packed Water Park in Wuhan, China
By
Jim Treacher
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Antifa 'SECURITY' Mobs Truck Driver, Kicks Him in the Face, and Leaves Him Bleeding on the Pavement
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 17, 2020
Culture
Teachers' Unions Falling Out of Favor With Americans. Is It Any Wonder?
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Aug 17, 2020
Election 2020
Hey, Joe, How Many Fingers Am I Holding Up? Biden Forgets His Grandkids in Cardi B Interview
By
Victoria Taft
,
Aug 17, 2020
Columns
FLASHBACK: The Media Loves 'Birther' Conspiracy Theories About Republican Candidates
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 17, 2020
News & Politics
Seattle Defunded Police. Now Businesses Are Leaving, and Rioters Still Aim Explosives at Cops
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
Aug 17, 2020
Columns
Insanity Wrap #29: Obama's Painful Endorsement, and Introducing Fraud-by-Mail
By
Stephen Green
,
Aug 17, 2020
Election 2020
Maxine Waters Has a Plan to Get Rid of Trump Without the Election
By
Matt Margolis
,
Aug 17, 2020
Culture
'Scholar' Claims Landmarks of Western Architecture Were 'Stolen' from Islamic World
By
Robert Spencer
,
Aug 16, 2020