Columnists
VodkaPundit
Richard Fernandez
Jim Treacher
Matt Margolis
Stephen Kruiser
Paula Bolyard
Bryan Preston
Spengler
Victoria Taft
Charlie Martin
Megan Fox
Rick Moran
Michael van der Galien
Jeff Reynolds
Robert Spencer
Raymond Ibrahim
Tyler O'Neil
Victor Davis Hanson
Dennis Prager
John Stossel
Ed Driscoll
J. Christian Adams
Salena Zito
David Limbaugh
News & Politics
Columns
Culture
Podcasts
Top Generals Accuse Biden of Lying About Afghanistan Pullout in Sworn Testimony
By
Rick Moran
,
Sep 28, 2021 1:25 PM ET
TRENDING
Insanity Wrap: Jen Psaki Is the Stupidest Person in the World (Or Hopes You Are)
The Collapse of Biden's World
Kamala Harris: A Representative Figure and a Harbinger of Catastrophe
News & Politics
Things Just Got Worse for the Marine Who Slammed Pentagon Brass for Afghanistan Disaster in Viral Video
By
Victoria Taft
,
Sep 28, 2021 1:47 PM ET
News & Politics
Joe Biden Moves the Goal Posts on Herd Immunity
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 27, 2021 6:35 PM ET
Columns
Insanity Wrap: Jen Psaki Is the Stupidest Person in the World (Or Hopes You Are)
By
Stephen Green
,
Sep 28, 2021 9:43 AM ET
News & Politics
De Blasio Visits 'Humanitarian Disaster' Rikers Island for First Time in Four Years
By
Rick Moran
,
Sep 28, 2021 12:32 PM ET
News & Politics
Congressman Accuses American Lobbying Group of 'Foreign Interference'
By
A.J. Kaufman
,
Sep 28, 2021 11:38 AM ET
News & Politics
BAD NEWS: Working From Home Won't Save You From Biden's Vaccine Mandate
By
Paula Bolyard
,
Sep 25, 2021 11:18 PM ET
News & Politics
Cancel Christmas? Electricity Shortages in China Wreak Havoc on Supply Chains
By
Rick Moran
,
Sep 28, 2021 10:50 AM ET
News & Politics
German Election a Win for the Left, But Can They Govern?
By
Rick Moran
,
Sep 28, 2021 12:29 PM ET
Culture
Hochul's New Religion: God Gave Us the Vaccines, and He Wants Us to Be Vaccinated
By
Robert Spencer
,
Sep 28, 2021 9:06 AM ET
News & Politics
Is This the Week the Biden Presidency Ended?
By
Rick Moran
,
Sep 28, 2021 8:55 AM ET
Columns
Who Would Hide a Jew if Nazis Took Over America?
By
Dennis Prager
,
Sep 28, 2021 12:01 AM ET
News & Politics
Portland TV Station Cancels News for One Day to Deal With 'Stress.' Did Anyone Notice?
By
Victoria Taft
,
Sep 28, 2021 12:43 AM ET
Columns
Prevent the Next Pandemic, Part 3: Depose Drs. Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric
By
Stacey Lennox
,
Sep 27, 2021 3:34 PM ET
Columns
Kamala Harris: A Representative Figure and a Harbinger of Catastrophe
By
David Solway
,
Sep 28, 2021 12:47 AM ET
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Hitting Back at the Democrats' Corrupt Media Enablers
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Sep 28, 2021 4:44 AM ET
News & Politics
IT'S ON: John Stossel Sues Facebook's Fact-Checkers for Defamation
By
Stephen Green
,
Sep 27, 2021 3:39 PM ET
Culture
[WATCH] The Babylon Bee's Side-Splitting Parody of the FBI
By
Megan Fox
,
Sep 27, 2021 5:26 PM ET
News & Politics
Winning: Matt Walsh Trolls Woke Loudoun County School Board—and It's a Sight to Behold
By
Megan Fox
,
Sep 27, 2021 4:59 PM ET
News & Politics
No Racism? No Problem! College Racial Hoaxes Are Back
By
Kevin Downey Jr.
,
Sep 27, 2021 4:53 PM ET
News & Politics
Pelosi Appeases the Far Left Again, Delays Budget Vote
By
A.J. Kaufman
,
Sep 27, 2021 10:32 PM ET
Columns
The Donkey in the Room
By
Mark Ellis
,
Sep 27, 2021 5:15 PM ET
News & Politics
WaPo Reporter Gets Destroyed for Comparing Chris Cuomo Interviewing His Brother to Steve Doocy Interviewing His Son
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 27, 2021 3:17 PM ET
News & Politics
White House Defends Punishing Border Agents Over Debunked 'Horse Whips' Story
By
A.J. Kaufman
,
Sep 27, 2021 6:19 PM ET
News & Politics
R. Kelly Found Guilty on All Charges in Sex Trafficking Trial, Faces Life in Prison
By
Kevin Downey Jr.
,
Sep 27, 2021 8:23 PM ET
Culture
Ibram X. Kendi Is Marginalized? Hey, It’s Banned Leftist Books Week!
By
Robert Spencer
,
Sep 27, 2021 2:40 PM ET
Columns
Here's What We Did With Our California Recall Ballots
By
Victoria Taft
,
Sep 27, 2021 1:12 PM ET
News & Politics
Grab Your Checkbook: Lyin’ Joe Gives His 'Word as a Biden' Not to Raise Taxes for Those Making Less Than $400,000
By
Robert Spencer
,
Sep 27, 2021 1:03 PM ET
News & Politics
The 'F*** Joe Biden' Chant Is EVERYWHERE
By
Victoria Taft
,
Sep 27, 2021 2:37 PM ET
News & Politics
Odds for a Republican Takeover of the Senate Keep Getting Better
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM ET
Columns
The Dirty Little Secret Behind Biden's Vaccine Mandate [UPDATED]
By
Paula Bolyard
,
Sep 09, 2021 10:11 PM ET
Columns
The Cult of Liberalism, From Someone Who Escaped
By
Kevin Downey Jr.
,
Sep 18, 2021 6:27 PM ET
Culture
Follow the Science: Eat, Drink, and Be Dairy
By
Stephen Green
,
Sep 27, 2021 2:19 PM ET
News & Politics
The FBI Has Released 2020 Crime Statistics--And the Murder Rate Increase Will Shock You
By
A.J. Kaufman
,
Sep 27, 2021 2:02 PM ET
Columns
'Fire Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar': The Right Fights Back After ADL Demands Tucker Carlson's Termination
By
A.J. Kaufman
,
Sep 27, 2021 11:30 AM ET
Culture
Cultural Blind Spot: Why America Failed to 'Win Hearts and Minds' in Afghanistan
By
Raymond Ibrahim
,
Sep 27, 2021 12:46 PM ET
Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #13: Breaking in a New Cocktail Shaker While Bashing Coastal Democrats
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Sep 27, 2021 1:48 PM ET
Columns
How to Fight Corrupt School Boards with FOIA and Lawsuits—and WIN
By
Megan Fox
,
Sep 27, 2021 1:01 PM ET
News & Politics
FedEx Driver Announces He Won’t Deliver to People Supporting Biden or BLM in Viral TikTok Video
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 27, 2021 10:28 AM ET
News & Politics
Biden's Math for Dummies: Five Trillion Dollars Equals Zero Dollars
By
Stephen Green
,
Sep 27, 2021 11:48 AM ET
News & Politics
With Americans Still Trapped in Afghanistan, Biden's Priority Is to 'Preserve And Fortify' DACA
By
Mitch Picasso
,
Sep 27, 2021 10:43 AM ET
News & Politics
GASLIGHTING: NYC Transit Authority Says Gross Ads Are Not Sexually Inappropriate or Political
By
Megan Fox
,
Sep 27, 2021 10:20 AM ET
Belmont Club
The Collapse of Biden's World
By
Richard Fernandez
,
Sep 27, 2021 12:23 AM ET
News & Politics
From Heroes to Zeroes: How Vax Mandates Are Purging Our First Responders
By
Kevin Downey Jr.
,
Sep 26, 2021 3:33 PM ET
News & Politics
Does Biden’s Presidency Hinge on the $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill?
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 26, 2021 9:30 PM ET
News & Politics
FBI Narrative About the Jan. 6th Capitol 'Insurrection' Is IMPLODING
By
Victoria Taft
,
Sep 26, 2021 2:24 PM ET
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Yeah, Biden's a Mess, But Republicans Can't Get Cocky
By
Stephen Kruiser
,
Sep 27, 2021 7:20 AM ET
News & Politics
Ignore the MSM: Here’s What the 2020 Maricopa County Election Audit Actually Says
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 24, 2021 11:44 AM ET
News & Politics
Joe Biden Says, ‘Look at What I Inherited.’ Okay, Let’s Do That.
By
Matt Margolis
,
Sep 26, 2021 2:54 PM ET
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Biden Promises Border Patrol Agents 'Will Pay' for Doing Something They Didn't Do
Townhall
'They've turned into #FairFaXXX!' Parent calls down the THUNDER on Fairfax County School Board over VILE books found in school libraries (watch)
Twitchy
Tucker Carlson Goes There on Released January 6th Surveillance Video
Redstate
Ignore the MSM: Here’s What the 2020 Maricopa County Election Audit Actually Says
PJ Media