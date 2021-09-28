Top Generals Accuse Biden of Lying About Afghanistan Pullout in Sworn Testimony
By Rick Moran, Sep 28, 2021 1:25 PM ET
TRENDING
News & Politics
Things Just Got Worse for the Marine Who Slammed Pentagon Brass for Afghanistan Disaster in Viral Video
By Victoria Taft, Sep 28, 2021 1:47 PM ET
News & Politics
Joe Biden Moves the Goal Posts on Herd Immunity Premium
By Matt Margolis, Sep 27, 2021 6:35 PM ET
Columns
Insanity Wrap: Jen Psaki Is the Stupidest Person in the World (Or Hopes You Are)
By Stephen Green, Sep 28, 2021 9:43 AM ET
News & Politics
De Blasio Visits 'Humanitarian Disaster' Rikers Island for First Time in Four Years
By Rick Moran, Sep 28, 2021 12:32 PM ET
News & Politics
Congressman Accuses American Lobbying Group of 'Foreign Interference'
By A.J. Kaufman, Sep 28, 2021 11:38 AM ET
News & Politics
BAD NEWS: Working From Home Won't Save You From Biden's Vaccine Mandate Premium
By Paula Bolyard, Sep 25, 2021 11:18 PM ET
News & Politics
Cancel Christmas? Electricity Shortages in China Wreak Havoc on Supply Chains
By Rick Moran, Sep 28, 2021 10:50 AM ET
News & Politics
German Election a Win for the Left, But Can They Govern?
By Rick Moran, Sep 28, 2021 12:29 PM ET
Culture
Hochul's New Religion: God Gave Us the Vaccines, and He Wants Us to Be Vaccinated
By Robert Spencer, Sep 28, 2021 9:06 AM ET
News & Politics
Is This the Week the Biden Presidency Ended? Premium
By Rick Moran, Sep 28, 2021 8:55 AM ET
Columns
Who Would Hide a Jew if Nazis Took Over America?
By Dennis Prager, Sep 28, 2021 12:01 AM ET
News & Politics
Portland TV Station Cancels News for One Day to Deal With 'Stress.' Did Anyone Notice?
By Victoria Taft, Sep 28, 2021 12:43 AM ET
Columns
Prevent the Next Pandemic, Part 3: Depose Drs. Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric Premium
By Stacey Lennox, Sep 27, 2021 3:34 PM ET
Columns
Kamala Harris: A Representative Figure and a Harbinger of Catastrophe
By David Solway, Sep 28, 2021 12:47 AM ET
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Hitting Back at the Democrats' Corrupt Media Enablers
By Stephen Kruiser, Sep 28, 2021 4:44 AM ET
News & Politics
IT'S ON: John Stossel Sues Facebook's Fact-Checkers for Defamation
By Stephen Green, Sep 27, 2021 3:39 PM ET
Culture
[WATCH] The Babylon Bee's Side-Splitting Parody of the FBI
By Megan Fox, Sep 27, 2021 5:26 PM ET
News & Politics
Winning: Matt Walsh Trolls Woke Loudoun County School Board—and It's a Sight to Behold
By Megan Fox, Sep 27, 2021 4:59 PM ET
News & Politics
No Racism? No Problem! College Racial Hoaxes Are Back
By Kevin Downey Jr., Sep 27, 2021 4:53 PM ET
News & Politics
Pelosi Appeases the Far Left Again, Delays Budget Vote Premium
By A.J. Kaufman, Sep 27, 2021 10:32 PM ET
Columns
The Donkey in the Room
By Mark Ellis, Sep 27, 2021 5:15 PM ET
News & Politics
WaPo Reporter Gets Destroyed for Comparing Chris Cuomo Interviewing His Brother to Steve Doocy Interviewing His Son
By Matt Margolis, Sep 27, 2021 3:17 PM ET
News & Politics
White House Defends Punishing Border Agents Over Debunked 'Horse Whips' Story
By A.J. Kaufman, Sep 27, 2021 6:19 PM ET
News & Politics
R. Kelly Found Guilty on All Charges in Sex Trafficking Trial, Faces Life in Prison
By Kevin Downey Jr., Sep 27, 2021 8:23 PM ET
Culture
Ibram X. Kendi Is Marginalized? Hey, It’s Banned Leftist Books Week!
By Robert Spencer, Sep 27, 2021 2:40 PM ET
Columns
Here's What We Did With Our California Recall Ballots Premium
By Victoria Taft, Sep 27, 2021 1:12 PM ET
News & Politics
Grab Your Checkbook: Lyin’ Joe Gives His 'Word as a Biden' Not to Raise Taxes for Those Making Less Than $400,000
By Robert Spencer, Sep 27, 2021 1:03 PM ET
News & Politics
The 'F*** Joe Biden' Chant Is EVERYWHERE
By Victoria Taft, Sep 27, 2021 2:37 PM ET
News & Politics
Odds for a Republican Takeover of the Senate Keep Getting Better
By Matt Margolis, Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM ET
Columns
The Dirty Little Secret Behind Biden's Vaccine Mandate [UPDATED] Premium
By Paula Bolyard, Sep 09, 2021 10:11 PM ET
Columns
The Cult of Liberalism, From Someone Who Escaped Premium
By Kevin Downey Jr., Sep 18, 2021 6:27 PM ET
Culture
Follow the Science: Eat, Drink, and Be Dairy Premium
By Stephen Green, Sep 27, 2021 2:19 PM ET
News & Politics
The FBI Has Released 2020 Crime Statistics--And the Murder Rate Increase Will Shock You
By A.J. Kaufman, Sep 27, 2021 2:02 PM ET
Columns
'Fire Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar': The Right Fights Back After ADL Demands Tucker Carlson's Termination
By A.J. Kaufman, Sep 27, 2021 11:30 AM ET
Culture
Cultural Blind Spot: Why America Failed to 'Win Hearts and Minds' in Afghanistan
By Raymond Ibrahim, Sep 27, 2021 12:46 PM ET
Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #13: Breaking in a New Cocktail Shaker While Bashing Coastal Democrats Premium
By Stephen Kruiser, Sep 27, 2021 1:48 PM ET
Columns
How to Fight Corrupt School Boards with FOIA and Lawsuits—and WIN Premium
By Megan Fox, Sep 27, 2021 1:01 PM ET
News & Politics
FedEx Driver Announces He Won’t Deliver to People Supporting Biden or BLM in Viral TikTok Video
By Matt Margolis, Sep 27, 2021 10:28 AM ET
News & Politics
Biden's Math for Dummies: Five Trillion Dollars Equals Zero Dollars
By Stephen Green, Sep 27, 2021 11:48 AM ET
News & Politics
With Americans Still Trapped in Afghanistan, Biden's Priority Is to 'Preserve And Fortify' DACA
By Mitch Picasso, Sep 27, 2021 10:43 AM ET
News & Politics
GASLIGHTING: NYC Transit Authority Says Gross Ads Are Not Sexually Inappropriate or Political
By Megan Fox, Sep 27, 2021 10:20 AM ET
Belmont Club
The Collapse of Biden's World
By Richard Fernandez, Sep 27, 2021 12:23 AM ET
News & Politics
From Heroes to Zeroes: How Vax Mandates Are Purging Our First Responders
By Kevin Downey Jr., Sep 26, 2021 3:33 PM ET
News & Politics
Does Biden’s Presidency Hinge on the $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill? Premium
By Matt Margolis, Sep 26, 2021 9:30 PM ET
News & Politics
FBI Narrative About the Jan. 6th Capitol 'Insurrection' Is IMPLODING
By Victoria Taft, Sep 26, 2021 2:24 PM ET
Columns
The Morning Briefing: Yeah, Biden's a Mess, But Republicans Can't Get Cocky
By Stephen Kruiser, Sep 27, 2021 7:20 AM ET
News & Politics
Ignore the MSM: Here’s What the 2020 Maricopa County Election Audit Actually Says
By Matt Margolis, Sep 24, 2021 11:44 AM ET
News & Politics
Joe Biden Says, ‘Look at What I Inherited.’ Okay, Let’s Do That. Premium
By Matt Margolis, Sep 26, 2021 2:54 PM ET